Ange Postecoglou applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC

The Tottenham boss has come through his first real sticky spell since leaving Celtic.

Ange Postecoglou has ensured Tottenham that title pressure will be unavoidable if they go for glory next season - as Celtic are caught in the middle of some Spurs criticism.

The Australian is still in the mix for a Champions League spot in his first Premier League season as manager. His side bucked a four-game losing run by beating Burnley 2-1 on Saturday, but their continental top table hopes hinge on Aston Villa not winning either of remaining two matches.

Postecoglou won five out of six domestic trophies available to him at Celtic over two seasons, before moving to Tottenham last summer. Criticism has been rife after a run of losses but he has ensured the pressure Spurs feel next season will be a different story from this campaign, with a title nod made.

He told Optus Sport: “If things are always going well, how do you know? I think I said in the first meeting, I said, ‘There will come a point where we hit a real stumbling block this year, we’re gonna hit some forks in the road and we’re gonna fall over and through that time it will reveal how much conviction we have in what we’re doing.’

“It will come. It might come at the start, in the middle, might come at the end and that’ll be a good opportunity for us, not just players, but coaches and the whole club, to see how do we deal with this knowing we’ve gone off in a different direction now.

“How much belief and conviction do we have in this direction now time is the toughest? You don’t manufacture it, but it’s a necessary part of the process. You need to see how people are going to react to difficult times, difficult challenges. It’s not just the players, it’s the coaches, it’s everyone involved in the football club. How’s everyone reacting to four losses? Is people’s demeanour different, are they talking different?

“This will be here again next year, maybe in a different form, maybe it’ll be we’re going to a title, the pressure’s there then. So the pressure is always there, it’s how you deal with it. Times like this are great for me, I’m always alert, but I’m hyperalert now as to how everyone’s going through this.”

Meanwhile, former Spurs striker Teddy Sheringham had a dig to throw at Celtic in his assessment of the four-game Spurs losing run. He has warned Postecoglou that his tactics that set the Scottish Premiership alight don’t fully translate to facing elite Premier League sides.

Speaking ahead of the win over Burnley, Sheringham told the Daily Record: “Tottenham need to improve in every aspect on the pitch. It’s small percentages, but that is where the improvement will come from. You can’t just turn up and play keep ball, possession football. That breaks down at times.

"You have to be a 100 per cent in everything that you do in the Premier League. You may be able to get away with not being at your best in the SPL, but when you’re playing against top teams with some of the world’s best players, they will always find a way to exploit any weaknesses.

"At the moment Tottenham are getting their a**** smacked in a big way. The boys need to liven up a bit, because this is what can happen in the Premier League (losing four games in a row). Ange will take that on board. It’s been an optimistic first season for him. There are no big question marks for me about whether or not Ange is the right man to take the club forward.”

Postecoglou said of the win against Burnley, who have been relegated to the Championship off the back of it: “We probably should have won the game more comfortably.

“It was always going to be a tricky game for us because as much as you try and put it to one side, losing four games in a row, for the players there's always a bit of stress and anxiety.