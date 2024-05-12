The star is set to be on the move this summer.

Arsenal transfer noise refuses to go away around the Celtic hero.

Kieran Tierney is up for sale at Arsenal this summer, it is claimed, as the Celtic hero prepares to embark on a new club hunt.

The left-back has spent this season out on loan at Real Sociedad, but injury problems have hit his time in La Liga for some parts of it. Tierney joined the Gunners in 2019 from Celtic for £25m and after impressing under Mikel Arteta, he lost his place in the head coach’s team due to injury and hasn’t been able to win it back.

Now according to The People, Arsenal ‘are ready to listen to offers for seven players this summer.’ That includes Aaron Ramsdale (above), Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Reiss Nelson. Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny and goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo are moving on when their contracts expire.

Tierney has already spoken this week of his feeling that he’ll be looking for a new team with a second Arsenal chance unlikely. Celtic fans would no doubt love to have the academy product back, and there’s been bubbling noise that the Hoops would love to make a reunion happen.

Euro 2024 will be on the mind of the Scottish defender this summer with Steve Clarke’s side. While Arsenal may not feel the need for his services anymore, ex-Scotland defender Davie Provan reckons he is a star with elite qualities.

He told The Sunday Post: "We have guys getting to the latter stages of all European competitions and that can only be a positive. In Scotland, we also have Callum McGregor who has a wealth of experience in the past decade at Celtic. He is a top, top player.

"If he wanted to go to England, he wouldn't have been short of offers. But he was very loyal to Celtic and he has repaid the club over and over.