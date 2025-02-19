The former Newcastle United and Liverpool midfielder shared some strong opinions after Bayer Munich’s draw with Celtic

Bayern Munich were just second away from heading into exit time against Celtic in what would have been one of the great Champions League upsets of the season.

The 33-time German champions and six-time Champions League winners, who won the competition as recently as 2020, were seen as the overwhelming favourites to beat Celtic in front of their own supporters, despite only securing a narrow 2-1 victory in the first leg at Parkhead.

However, they failed to build on their first leg throughout the performance in Munich and were left shellshocked after in the 63rd minute when Nicolas Kuhn gave the Glasgow side the lead. A last-gaps Alphonso Davies goal levelled proceedings for Bayern Munich, but a number of Celtic stars - including Kasper Schmeichel, Alistair Johnston and Nicolas Kuhn still earned special credit for their displays from Glasgow World despite a heartbreaking conclusion - and ex-Bayern Munich man Dietmar Hamann has sensationally claimed that the team in Green and Black were the ones that deserved to progress to the next round.

Dietmar Hamann slams poor Bayern Munich performance

Ex-Newcastle United and Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann, who also starred for Bayern between 1993 and 1998, accused his former team of passing away the responsibility against Celtic in a very bad 90 minutes of underwhelming attacking football.

In a sensational post-match rant after the match, the German said, via Sport 1: "Bad. Bad over 90 minutes! In the first half, Celtic were better. Over the 90 minutes, only one team played football and they were in green and black. That was Celtic. At Bayern, the responsibility was passed back and forth."

He continued with a loaded question in the region of 25 million: "They played statically, no movement, no joy in playing, no wit. They had one or two half-chances, but you never had the feeling that they would score a goal.” Hamann went onto point the finger at playmaker Jamal Musiala for failing to grab the game by the scruff of the neck.

"Musiala is now the highest earner. Of course, you can't judge him just by today's game, but he hasn't played well in the last few weeks and months," said the 2005 Champions League winner. “We are talking about contracts with ridiculous sums. 20 million here, 25 million there. You have to ask yourself whether these players are even worth that.”

Dietmar Hamann contradicts Manuel Neuer

The fact that captain Manuel Neuer said after the match that Bayern had been the better team caused Hamann great frustration. "If he says Celtic were not the better team, then he is simply not right, they were the better team in the first half and they conceded little in the second half either," said Hamann.

The 59-time international believes Bayern Munich were fortunate to escape last weekend’s 0-0 draw and Tuesday’s 1-1 draw without defeats given the manner of their performances, but claims that their luck will run out if improvements aren’t made soon.

He adds: “Today they got away with just a black eye, and also on Saturday. But that won't last long. If they carry on like this, they will go into the round of 16 with their eyes wide open and then it will be over," Hamann warned.

Bayern Munich will face either Spanish giants Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in all German-affair in the round-of-16 side