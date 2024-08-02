The defender has been out in the US | AFP via Getty Images

A Liverpool man has Celtic transfer appeal, it’s claimed.

Owen Beck is reportedly back on the Celtic agenda as Brendan Rodgers hunts left-back reinforcement.

The Liverpool talent was reportedly wanted by the Premiership champions in January after an impressive six-month loan deal at Dundee, who he returned to for the second half of last term. He has been out in the US with Arne Slot’s team as part of the Premier League side’s pre-season camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is reported by the Daily Mail that Celtic maintain their ‘interest’ in the defender with Liverpool said to prefer a sale over another loan for the left-back, according to a report. They are not the only side on the scene for Beck, however, with QPR also a suitor, and Celtic are also rumoured to have held an interest in Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher before they signed Kasper Schmeichel plus Viljami Sinisalo.

Birmingham City were mentioned with him earlier in the transfer window but they have since signed Alex Cochrane from Hearts. Greg Taylor is the only senior left-back at Celtic and so far, they have been thwarted in their attempts to sign Hugo Bueno on loan from Wolves.

Speaking in January of Beck, former boss Jurgen Klopp spoke glowingly of the defender, giving him his Liverpool seal of approval as someone that hopes were high for at Anfield.

Klopp said at the time of the left-back: “Owen previously had difficult loan spells. We really think highly of him, he goes to Scotland, is playing there and that gives him a massive boost. He arrived here and looked like a man. Ready to go, now the other boys are coming back, we have the opportunity to give him that time again.