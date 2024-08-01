Paulo Bernardo is back at Celtic | SNS Group

Celtic have completed their latest transfer.

Paulo Bernardo has completed a permanent transfer from Benfica to Celtic.

The midfielder has signed a five-year deal with the Premiership champions, as boss Brendan Rodgers lands his third signing of the summer, having already secured goalkeeping pair Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo. Bernardo impressed during a loan spell at Parkhead last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Negotiations have been ongoing over the course of the summer but now Celtic have their man ahead of Flag Day versus Kilmarnock. Adam Idah is another Rodgers wants to land after time out on loan in Glasgow from Norwich City. Speaking on his new signing, Rodgers said: “I am delighted that we have secured Paulo on this long-term contract.

“Paulo had a real desire to join us permanently, having had a great experience already at Celtic, and from our side we wanted to bring a quality player who has already made such an important contribution to the club.

“Paulo made a great impact for us at some real pivotal moments, delivering for us when he needed to for the team and we are sure that he can bring that same determination, ability and quality to us over the next number of years. He has been a popular figure in the dressing-room and I know the rest of the players will welcome him back warmly.”

Bernardo adds: “It’s amazing for me and it’s a big step in my career. I really enjoyed last season when we won the championship and the cup, so it was great for me – my first two titles in my career, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love the atmosphere at Celtic Park and away in all the games. Celtic is a big, big club. The fans feed us in the game so we can score one more goal or win the game in the last minute. They show that they love the club and I think they really like me too, so I love them.

“I trained this pre-season with Benfica so I’m fit, I did my own work at home to be even fitter so I’m ready. I want to become champion again and I think we can do that again, and I’m very excited to be here.”