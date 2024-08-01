AFP via Getty Images

UEFA has introduced a new Champions League group stage format, effective from the 2024/25 season onwards.

After another battle for the Scottish Premiership title, Celtic and Rangers are ready to do it all over again.

The Hoops extended their title reign with a third straight triumph, adding another trophy to their ever-expanding cabinet, securing their place in the Champions League once again. Rangers will be hoping to join their neighbours and rivals in Europe’s most elite tournament but they must battle through their qualifying rounds first to determine their fate. If both Glasgow clubs make it into this year’s draw, there are some changes in the tournament ahead of them.

UEFA has opted for a new Champions League draw and group stage format, which will move from the previous system of four teams playing across smaller groups in a double round-robin order. Instead, a revised ‘league phase’ will see clubs play eight matches against eight different opponents, rather than the same three rival teams twice. These changes will be implemented for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

The 32 qualified teams will be seeded into four pots based on their individual club coefficient at the start of the season — Celtic are expected to be in Pot 4. Clubs will be paired with two opponents from each pot but they cannot be drawn against another team from their country and will face a maximum of two sides from one nation.

The draw will be done using physical balls but automated computer software will then assign the eight opponents, to ‘guarantee randomness’. The software will also determine which fixtures will be held at home or away.

“All 36 teams will be manually drawn using physical balls. Software will randomly draw eight opponents across the four pots, who will be revealed on screen in the draw hall and on TV. Computer will determine if games are home/away,” clarified Sky News sports correspondent Rob Harris.