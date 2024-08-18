He is expected to leave Arsenal this summer. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

An injury update has emerged around the Arsenal man and Celtic hero.

Kieran Tierney remains weeks away from action as the Celtic hero’s Arsenal chances of action turn slim.

The defender is a favourite of the Hoops support after a trophy-laden stint at his boyhood club before leaving for North London in 2019 for £25m. After initially impressing under Mikel Arteta, injuries have hampered his stint and he spent last season out on loan in La Liga with Real Sociedad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have not decided to try and make that move permanent, leaving Tierney in limbo with the transfer window ending in under a fortnight. Arsenal kicked off their Premier League season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Tierney’s chances of a move have been left in further doubt after being stretchered off during Scotland’s Euro 2024 match with Switzerland two months ago, and a full recovery has not yet been made. Speaking before the game, head coach Arteta revealed to Football London they "will be a few weeks behind still" when asked about the fitness of Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The report goes on to state “Tierney's future is almost certain to lie away from the Emirates Stadium once he has recovered.” He is behind Oleksandr Zinchenko, Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior and new signing Riccardo Calafior in the left-back pecking order, despite some of them being natural centre-back options.

However, should the former Celtic star not be able to secure a move away, Arsenal “intend to support him through his recovery at London Colney.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Scotland ace, Arteta added: "He needs to focus now on recovering in the best possible way. It’s been a tough time for him, with the last injury. We have to try to support him and make sure he comes back fit."