Owen Beck in Liverpool training | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Liverpool star is a reported Celtic and Leeds transfer target.

Leeds United are set to join Celtic in the race to sign Liverpool left-back Owen Beck ahead of the window deadline.

Brendan Rodgers has already affirmed his desire to add to his Premiership champions before the end of the window. They sealed a deal for striker Adam Idah in a transfer worth up to £9.5m including add-ons but they aren’t done, with Paulo Bernardo, Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo also sealed.

A left-back is said to be on the agenda with Greg Taylor left as the only senior option at the club. Alexandro Bernabei acted as cover for a portion of last season before he was loaned out to Brazil with Internacional.

One player they have been linked with is Owen Beck, who shone at Dundee on loan last season from Liverpool. There were murmurings of winter interest and now the Daily Record suggest Celtic are back in for him, stating Rodgers “ tried to land Beck in January but his move was scuppered by then Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp.”

He recalled Beck from Dundee amid an injury crisis and handed him his debut, which meant he couldn’t turn out for a third club, heading back to Dens Park instead but minutes under new gaffer Arne Slot look unlikely. Should they go all-in on the Liverpool player though, “Celtic would face competition to land Beck from English Championship sides Middlesbrough and Leeds.”

Middlesbrough have started the season with a win and a loss in the English Championship but dumped Leeds United out the EFL Cup with a 3-0 win at Elland Road. Daniel Farke’s men meanwhile have two points after draws against Portsmouth and West Brom.

On top of a left-back - with Ajax’s Owen Wijndal someone they have reportedly expressed interest in - it’s claimed “a winger, left-sided centre half and another striker is also on Rodgers’ wanted list.”