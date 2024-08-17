Mikey Johnston. | Getty Images

Latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours this weekend

Celtic are hoping to win the title once again this season under Brendan Rodgers. They are also aiming to do better in Europe.

As for Rangers, they want to pip their rivals to top spot. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair…

Celtic winger wanted

Celtic boss Rodgers has said winger Mikey Johnston is attracting interest from elsewhere at the moment. The Hoops have a big decision to make regarding his long-term future at Celtic Park.

In this latest update regarding his situation, the manager said: “I’m open at the moment in terms of where things are at. I gave Mikey his debut back when he was 18 and played him so we’ve got a good relationship and we talk openly.

“I think he’s at the stage, Mikey, where he’ll probably want to play more. But he’s worked hard over pre-season and put himself in a really good position. There are some clubs that have shown interest in him, but we’ll see what happens over the next couple of weeks.”

He added: “He won’t be available for the weekend. He’ll rejoin the training group fairly soon. He had a little problem with his eye socket up a bit deeper back in his face, but hopefully, he’ll be okay fairly soon.”

Johnston, who is 25-years-old, has been on the books at Celtic for his whole career to date. He rose up through the academy ranks of the champions and represented them at various different youth levels as a youngster.

The Republic of Ireland international has made 93 appearances in all competitions and has scored 13 goals. He has also been loaned away to Vitória de Guimarães and West Brom to get game time.

Johnston was a hit with the latter during his temporary spell in England during the second-half of the last campaign. He fired seven goals in 21 matches for the Baggies as they made the play-offs. However, they lost at the semi-finals stage over two legs to eventual winners Southampton and he has since returned to his parent club with his future up in the air now.

Rangers exit verdict

Pundit Leanne Crichton are ‘not in a position’ to sell James Tavernier this summer. The right-back has been a key player at Ibrox over recent years but has been linked with an exit in this window.

Crichton has delivered her verdict on the player on The Go Radio Football Show: “The chat around James Tavernier for example has gone quite quiet. There was a lot of chat about whether he would move on or not, can you imagine before the end of the transfer window that Rangers sell James Tavernier as well?

“At a point where the players on the pitch are not quite good enough and the players that are on the bench are not fit and available, the players that are sidelined don’t appear to be back anytime soon and then you’ve got a player in James Tavernier who’s always fit, always available and always on the teamsheet.

“You can see it happening because that’s the type of decision that would not surprise you at Rangers just now. They’re not in a position to sell him, but they would sell him perhaps to take the money into the club.”