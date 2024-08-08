Kieran Tierney has been linked with an exit | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

An Arsenal transfer exit could be in the works for the Celtic hero.

Celtic hero Kieran Tierney has been airbrushed from the Arsenal team sheet amid uncertainty surrounding his future.

The Hoops academy graduate moved to the Emirates from Parkhead in 2019 for £25m, but spent last term out on loan at Real Sociedad after falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta. He has admitted he is unsure if his future is with Arsenal, and being stretchered off with injury at Euro 2024 with Scotland has added to his fitness woes that have troubled him.

Arsenal won their penultimate pre-season fixture 4-1 against Bayer Leverkusen but talkSPORT have spotted that Tierney wasn’t on the squad list for the match programme. While he is injured, players aren’t usually left off a programme squad list under such circumstances.

Asked by the Athletic on his future previously, he said with honesty when probed on whether he may leave the Emirates: "There is every chance. Look at the squad depth in that position now. They have (Oleksandr) Zinchenko, (Jurrien) Timber, (Takehiro) Tomiyasu, (Jakub) Kiwior.

"Four players can play there. So if I go back and it’s the same as before then I’m not silly, I know the chances are I’ll be leaving. But you never know in football.

"You get the rare case with (William) Saliba, where he came back after a couple of good seasons (out on loan) but you don’t see it too often with someone who has played for four years, left, and then come back to play again. Stranger things have happened. I could go back and there is a place for me. So I’m prepared for both.”