Celtic have until the end of the month to complete more deals

Celtic will ‘enter’ the market for a centre-back this summer if they are able to offload some fringe players, according to Sky Sports. The Hoops may not be finished on the transfer front just yet as they eye more additions.

Brendan Rodgers’ side begun the new 2024/25 season with a 4-0 home win over Kilmarnock. Reo Hatate, Liam Scales, Nicholas Kuhn and Anthony Ralston were all on the scoresheet at Celtic Park as they picked up all three points.

In this latest update on Celtic’s recruitment, Sky Sports claim they have told KV Mechelen that Stephen Welsh is ‘not available’ at this stage. The Belgian Pro League side are keen on take the centre-back on loan but the Hoops aren’t prepared to lose him right now.

Welsh, who is 24-years-old, provides strong competition and depth at the back. He is also under contract until the summer of 2027.

The former Scotland youth international has been on the books of the Glasgow outfit for his whole career to date and rose up through their academy ranks. He has made 66 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with four goals, as well as having a loan spell away at Greenock Morton as a youngster to get some experience under his belt.

Sky Sports’ report also suggests Celtic are ‘willing’ to listen to offers for Maik Nawrocki, as well as Gustaf Lagerbielke and Yuki Kobayashi. Fellow Scottish Premiership side St Mirren are said to be keen on the latter, whilst Lagerbielke apparently has admirers in Italy.

Nawrocki moved over to Scotland 12 months ago but hasn’t been able to make the impact he would have wanted to. Prior to his move, he spent a couple of years in Poland for Legia Warsaw and was a key player there.

He progressed up through the youth ranks of local side Werder Bremen but didn’t quite make the grade in the Bundesliga. The player was born in Germany but has represented Poland at international youth level in the past.

Lagerbielke also joined the Hoops last year but hasn’t lived up to expectations. He hasn’t been able to nail down a regular place in Rodgers’ side and a chance of scene could do him good to rebuild his confidence.

The 24-year-old had been playing in Scandinavia prior to his move to Celtic Park for the likes of AIK, Sollentuna FK, Vasteres SK and IF Elfsborg.

As for Kobayashi, it was announced that he would be joining Celtic back in the winter of 2022 after catching the eye at Vissel Kobe. The Japanese defender needs to be playing regular football at the age of 24 and offloading him in some capacity would suit all parties involved.

Rodgers has recently shared this update on transfers: “We still have work to do but, with transfers, there are lots of moving parts. It’s never as easy as just seeing a player and bringing him in. We’d hope by the end of August we will have the team supported in the way we wanted. It’s so important that you don’t snooze in this game of football.”