Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno is a target for Celtic this summer. | Wolves via Getty Images

Celtic have until the end of the month to make any further signings

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have been warned that Wolves may try and find a replacement for Hugo Bueno before they let him leave this summer, according to former footballer Carlton Palmer. As per GiveMeSport, the Hoops are keen to lure the defender to Glasgow in this window.

Brendan Rodgers has been patient with his recruitment over recent times as he waits for the right players to become available. He has until the deadline later this month to bring in any more players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic could see Bueno as someone to compete with Greg Taylor for their left-back position. They could do with some more depth as they prepare for life in Europe again.

Palmer believes Wolves may have to bide their time before they let the full-back head out the exit door though, amid interest from Leeds United as well. He has told Football League World: “Leeds United have expressed an interest in taking Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno on loan, with a view to a permanent move.

“Bueno was a regular in Wolves’ starting line-up last season, clocking up 25 senior league appearanbces under Gary O’Neil, but he’s not deemed to be a key player, and Leeds are looking to take advantage of the situation.

“Leeds are not the only club interested in signing him, he’s attracting a lot of attention from clubs at home and in Europe. It will be interesting to see if Leeds can tempt Wolves into letting Bueno go on loan to Elland Road having already rejected an offer from Norwich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The chances are Wolves will want a replacement before they allow him to leave the club. Daniel Farke is busy, and Bueno, who is very, very exciting, is a player that he would like to bring in, knowing the defensive situation is stretched to the limit at the moment.

“Farke has only got three senior options at full-back, but he sees Bueno as a player who is able to come in and cover in areas all across the back. We’ll have to wait and see. As I said they’ve already rejected an offer from Norwich to take him on loan, and the likes of Celtic and Feyenoord are looking to get him on a permanent contract, and it seems that Wolves will let him go, but they want to bring in a replacement first.”

Celtic-linked Bueno is under contract at Wolves until the summer of 2028 meaning that they are under no pressure to let him leave permanently. The 21-year-old’s game time may well be limited though if he was to stay put.

He was handed a new deal by the Midlands outfit in November last year which suggests he is highly-rated. Their Sporting director Matt Hobbs said at the time: “Hugo’s one of the huge success stories of the club. Bringing him in from a grassroots team in Spain when he was just 16, and he’s now 21, playing in the Premier League and being a regular Premier League player. It’s testament to everyone involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got more comfortable and had a Spanish under-21 call up which was thoroughly deserved. The whole journey, there’s been so many people who have played their part, but the one constant has been how good a professional Hugo has been throughout it all.”