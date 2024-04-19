Arsenal, Celtic and Liverpool hold 'genuine' transfer interest in highly valuable star as price tag revealed
Celtic are one of three clubs said to be interested in Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
The England youth international has shone for the Black Cats and is attracting big name interest. It is claimed by the Sunderland Echo that after reports of Arsenal, Liverpool and Hoops interest, that notion is indeed ‘genuine’. The price tag is said to be in the region of £10m-£20m.
Patterson ‘is seen a hugely desirable commodity for several reasons’ with Celtic on the hunt for a new first choice goalkeeper after Joe Hart retires in the summer. Liverpool may be on the lookout for a back-up with Caoimhin Kelleher linked with an exit and there is uncertainty around Arsenal’s goalkeeper situation.
Pundit Carlton Palmer told Football League World that Arsenal would not be a wise move. He said: "Arsenal are the latest club to be watching the talented Anthony Patterson, who has had a tremendous season at Sunderland. A host of clubs have been interested in him over the last couple of seasons.
“Liverpool are said to be keen on him, but Arsenal now find themselves in a situation in the summer where Ramsdale will want to get out of there if he doesn't make the England squad for the Euros, or if he goes and doesn't play. They've made it clear that David Raya is his number one, although he said that he was going to rotate the goalkeepers. So Arsenal are looking for a backup keeper, with the impending departure of Ramsdale in the summer.
"Patterson is certainly attracting a lot of attention, but what's happened with Ramsdale might well put him off from joining Arsenal. He's the first choice at Sunderland, so, as I've always said, why would you leave a club where you're playing regularly to go and sit on the bench?”
