Blackburn Rovers superstar Sammie Szmodics has been linked with a move to Celtic ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window - but pundit and former Motherwell player Don Goodman thinks he should pursue a move to Sunderland instead.

This isn’t the only bad news that the Hoops have received on the Szmodics front. A recent report from Football Insider claims that the Celts will not be able to afford his wages - if this is the case, then a potential transfer for Szmodics to Celtic Park is effectively dead in the water.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Szmodics, 28, began his professional career at Colchester United - he progressed through the U’s youth ranks, going on to make 142 appearances for them. After a brief spell at Bristol City, he joined Peterborough United in 2020, before finally making the jump to Blackburn in 2022. Additionally, he has also been capped twice by the Republic of Ireland.

What did Don Goodman say Sammie Szmodics should do?

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Goodman said: "Do I think Sammie Szmodics would be a good addition for Sunderland? Yes. But based on their recruitment strategy of signing younger players they just wouldn’t go for him.

“Sammie’s got to keep on working hard and he may get an opportunity to move to a club that has an opportunity to reach the Premier League, with all respect to Blackburn. The only way he could reach the Premier League is by getting promoted with a club like Sunderland.