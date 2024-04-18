Celtic linked attacker tipped to make Sunderland switch by ex-Wolves and Motherwell man
Blackburn Rovers superstar Sammie Szmodics has been linked with a move to Celtic ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window - but pundit and former Motherwell player Don Goodman thinks he should pursue a move to Sunderland instead.
This isn’t the only bad news that the Hoops have received on the Szmodics front. A recent report from Football Insider claims that the Celts will not be able to afford his wages - if this is the case, then a potential transfer for Szmodics to Celtic Park is effectively dead in the water.
Szmodics, 28, began his professional career at Colchester United - he progressed through the U’s youth ranks, going on to make 142 appearances for them. After a brief spell at Bristol City, he joined Peterborough United in 2020, before finally making the jump to Blackburn in 2022. Additionally, he has also been capped twice by the Republic of Ireland.
What did Don Goodman say Sammie Szmodics should do?
Speaking to Chronicle Live, Goodman said: "Do I think Sammie Szmodics would be a good addition for Sunderland? Yes. But based on their recruitment strategy of signing younger players they just wouldn’t go for him.
“Sammie’s got to keep on working hard and he may get an opportunity to move to a club that has an opportunity to reach the Premier League, with all respect to Blackburn. The only way he could reach the Premier League is by getting promoted with a club like Sunderland.
“With respect to him as a player, the step-up is massive, I would never say he can't make the step-up, but looking at his career, I'd say he's at his peak and a Premier League team will not come in for him. It's no dig at him, the same statement applies to a whole load of players in the Championship.”