Celtic 'unwilling' to sanction transfer deal as EFL side target former Rangers ace

Celtic and Rangers both have the chance to do transfer business this winter

Celtic are back in Scottish Premiership action on Tuesday night with a home clash against Dundee United. The Hoops beat St Mirren 3-0 last time out.

Rangers face an away trip to Dens Park to face Dundee. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair....

Celtic respond to Luis Palma interest

Luis Palma faces an uncertain future at Parkhead. | Getty Images

Celtic are ‘unwilling’ to let Luis Palma leave this month amid interest from teams in Italy and Spain, according to a report by Football Insider. Brendan Rodgers is keen to keep hold of the winger for the time being as he doesn’t want to leave himself short of options going forward.

The 24-year-old, who is a Honduras international with 18 caps under his belt, has been on the books of the Hoops since joining them back in 2023. Prior to his move to Scotland, he had spells at Vida, Real Monarchs and Aris.

Palma has made 43 appearances in all competitions for his current club to date and has chipped in with 10 goals. His game time has dried up over recent times though and he has only played four matches in this campaign so far, hence why his future is up in the air.

Celtic signed the player to boost their attacking department and he helped them win the title last year. After joining them, he said: “I could not be any happier with today’s news. It is a very special day for me and an honour to be announced as a Celtic player. I can’t wait to be part of this great club, a club I know all about as one of the great names in world football.

“I know that Celtic always aims to play football the right way, a team that entertains and has a pedigree of winning and delivering success, and this is what I want to be part of. I have spoken to the manager and I'm really looking forward to joining him and my team-mates and starting my journey with such a brilliant club.

“I have already had so many messages of support and I thank all our fans for the welcome I have been given. I can’t wait to play in front of the Celtic supporters and I will do all I can to bring our fans good football and some good moments.”

Former Rangers player Ryan Kent update

Former Rangers star Ryan Kent is currently a free agent after the mutual termination of his contract at Fenerbache | Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers are interested in a move for former Rangers winger Ryan Kent, according to Sun Sport. The attacker is currently a free agent and will be weighing up his options in the game.

He cut ties with Fenerbahce earlier this term and is yet to find a club. The former Liverpool man left Ibrox in 2023 but his time in Turkey didn’t go to plan in the end.

Blackburn are currently sat in 7th place in the Championship table and are a point outside the play-offs behind Middlesbrough. They lost 1-0 at home to rivals Burnley in their last fixture and will be eager to bounce back.