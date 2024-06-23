Arsenal player 'could' have Celtic transfer option as next move advice arrives for star
Alan McInally reckons Kieran Tierney can become a Celtic transfer option - but whether he wants to go back is another matter.
The former Scotland striker has been discussing the left-back’s future. He spent last season out on loan from Arsenal at Real Sociedad, with injuries hitting him again whilst out in Spain, although he did impress in the moments he did play for the La Liga club.
Another fitness blow has hit Tierney, after being stretchered out of Scotland’s Euro 2024 draw with Switzerland midweek, ending his tournament. Attentions now turn to his future with Arsenal claimed to be open to moving him on, having signed him for £25m in 2019.
Ex-Celtic, Aston Villa and Scotland star McInally reckons going abroad and a taste of that will be hard to give up. Talk of a return to the club that sold him in 2019 refuses to go away, but Tierney’s Celtic return chances have been rated with caution for now.
In quotes shared by the Daily Record, McInally said: “Kieran Tierney will be thinking about his future now, I'd love to see him back at Celtic but I don't think that would be much of a thought for him the way his career is going. I think the way he has played, even in Spain, there will be lots of takers for him if Arsenal don't want him.
“With the experience he has had playing in Europe, which is something I had, it's hard to give it up. Playing abroad is a great table to be at, going to play in all different places, learning a new language and different cultures. You don't just go and play abroad for one year and not want a bit more of it.
“If he's going to have a serious conversation with Arteta about his Arsenal future, then maybe a return to Celtic could be an option, but I just don't know if Kieran Tierney would want to go back at this moment in time in his career when there might be other things available.
“He's such an important player for Scotland, it will weaken us not having him, but with a bit of luck and the spirit in the team, that will be enough for us to get a result.”
