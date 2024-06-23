Tierney in action for Scotland | Getty Images

Celtic transfer talk has engulfed the man at Arsenal.

Alan McInally reckons Kieran Tierney can become a Celtic transfer option - but whether he wants to go back is another matter.

The former Scotland striker has been discussing the left-back’s future. He spent last season out on loan from Arsenal at Real Sociedad, with injuries hitting him again whilst out in Spain, although he did impress in the moments he did play for the La Liga club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another fitness blow has hit Tierney, after being stretchered out of Scotland’s Euro 2024 draw with Switzerland midweek, ending his tournament. Attentions now turn to his future with Arsenal claimed to be open to moving him on, having signed him for £25m in 2019.

Ex-Celtic, Aston Villa and Scotland star McInally reckons going abroad and a taste of that will be hard to give up. Talk of a return to the club that sold him in 2019 refuses to go away, but Tierney’s Celtic return chances have been rated with caution for now.

In quotes shared by the Daily Record, McInally said: “Kieran Tierney will be thinking about his future now, I'd love to see him back at Celtic but I don't think that would be much of a thought for him the way his career is going. I think the way he has played, even in Spain, there will be lots of takers for him if Arsenal don't want him.

“With the experience he has had playing in Europe, which is something I had, it's hard to give it up. Playing abroad is a great table to be at, going to play in all different places, learning a new language and different cultures. You don't just go and play abroad for one year and not want a bit more of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he's going to have a serious conversation with Arteta about his Arsenal future, then maybe a return to Celtic could be an option, but I just don't know if Kieran Tierney would want to go back at this moment in time in his career when there might be other things available.