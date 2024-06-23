Ange Postecoglou. | Getty Images

Latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as they prepare for the new Scottish Premiership season

Celtic won the Scottish Premiership once again in this past season and will be hoping for the same again in the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

They also got their hands on the Scottish Cup. As for Rangers, they fell short of their rivals but did manage to land the Viaplay Cup.

Both sides have the chance to bring in some new faces with the transfer window now open for business. With that in mind, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours....

Former Celtic boss on the bandwagon

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted he is on the Scotland bandwagon as they look to beat Hungary in their upcoming Euro 2024 clash. Steve Clarke’s side need to win if they are to progress out of their group.

Postecoglou, who is a pundit for the tournament on ITV, left Celtic Park last year for Tottenham Hotspur and was replaced by Brendan Rodgers.

He has said: “I have to declare, I am on the Scotland bandwagon. I follow them since I was up at Celtic for a couple of years.

“They got blown away in their first game. It’s always hard when you are facing the hosts, the first game of the tournament, it could go either way and the hosts could be nervous. But you could see that Germany were really flying. That’s probably as passive as I have seen the Scottish team in quite a long time.

“Their strength, and they showed it in the second game, it’s just the capacity to run, harass and real energy. (Andy) Robertson, (John) McGinn, (Callum) McGregor, Billy Gilmour and (Scott) McTominay. If they can bring that, then they can cause any team problems.

“I think they will relish that (against Hungary). Spoken about making history, and getting through the group phase (for the first time in their history) and I think they are a good bet for that. I do (miss the Scotland fans). That’s part of the reason I am on the bandwagon. The atmosphere they create.”

Defender latest

Nottingham Forest are trying to move out former Rangers loan man Joe Worrall and Scotland international Scott McKenna is also on the move, as per The Sunday Mirror.

Worrall, who had a spell at Ibrox back in 2018, wants to stay in England following a loan stint at Besiktas and is against moving abroad again. Meanwhile, McKenna is likely to join FC Copenhagen after departing Forest.

Speaking about his future recently, he said: “My own situation is completely on the back burner just now. I just have to do everything I can in training to try and get whatever minutes I can on the pitch here (at Euro 2024). Anything after that will take care of itself.

“Is it a chance to put myself in the shop window? Absolutely, there is no bigger stage if you are on the pitch. But I can only do that by first and foremost training well and trying to get in the manager’s thoughts.