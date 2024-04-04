The Arsenal player has been touted for Celtic.

Kieran Tierney moving from Arsenal to Celtic has been touted once again - and wages have NOT been deemed an issue.

The left-back was linked with a transfer to Parkhead last summer as his move to the periphery of Mikel Arteta’s squad ignited rumours of a return home. Celtic sold Tierney to the Gunners in 2019 and he has spent this season on loan at La Liga club Real Sociedad, with his long-term future uncertain.

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller reckons the full-back would be keen on a move back to Glasgow, with wages not being the issue, rather what kind of fee Arsenal would require from Celtic. A loan reality is also not out of the question. Miller told the Daily Record: "If he doesn't quite fit in Mikel Arteta's plans, that's OK.

"There's not a lot you can do about that. As for his future, if it's away from Arsenal and if he wanted to, he'd still be playing in the Premier League... I'm sure of that. That will be up to him, and whether teams will be able to get him out of his current contract.

"But as an outsider looking in, I think he would love a return to Celtic. It's just a case of how does that happen? The transfer fee is the issue there. I genuinely don't think the wages would stop it, because I think Kieran would understand the situation, and would accept that he'd have to drop his wages, probably considerably, to get that move.

"Arsenal paid £25 million for him and I believe he's still got a couple of years left on his contract, so that's where the problem would come. Would there be a potential for a loan deal for a year or two? Maybe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Listen, anything is possible, but I really do think he's that good a player, that his next move is up to him. If he wants to be a Premier League player next year, away from Arsenal, someone will pay the money to get him because he's a top left-back.