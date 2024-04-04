The Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers is due to take place on Sunday, April 7, with a kick off time of 12pm GMT. Before the game, Light Blues boss Philippe Clement conducted an interview in which he discussed his transition to Scottish football and his views on Celtic’s fans.

He believes that fans of Scottish football are ‘respectful’, but said that Celts fans are ‘sometimes a little bit less [respectful]’. Nevertheless, the Belgian insisted that he does not ‘mind’ this, saying that they are ‘just showing their emotions’ and that they are ‘passionate’.

He also lauded the footballing culture in the city of Glasgow, declaring it ‘amazing’ and saying that ‘you cannot explain’ how special it is without having experienced it for yourself.

Clement took over at Rangers in October of 2023 following the dismissal of former head coach Michael Beale in the same month. Since then, the 50-year-old ex-Belgium international has won 26 of his 33 games in charge of the Gers, drawing four and losing three.

Previously, he has managed teams such as Monaco, KRC Genk and Club Brugge. As a player, he took to the field for the likes of Beerschot, Coventry City and his country, for whom he won 38 caps.

What did Philippe Clement have to say about Celtic’s fanbase and Scottish football?

When asked on how he is adapting the Scottish football and the indigenous culture, Clement said [via Sky Sports on X]: “The passion for football [in Glasgow] is amazing. You cannot explain this to other people. It’s a really special place.

