SPFL boss makes Rangers and Celtic fan statement after ban warning following weekend controversy
David Martindale is happy to welcome bumper Rangers and Celtic crowds to Livingston - as they make up a big part of the club turnover.
The Lions decision to grant the Premiership champions a huge away allocation for Sunday’s clash between the pair has been scrutinised. Celtic ultras Green Brigade have been criticised by Livi over an unsanctioned tifo and they said in a statement on Wednesday that they may consider imposing a ban on 'banners and flags' in response.
Debate has swirled over whether it’s right to hand such a big allocation to away fans, with Livingston holding one of the top flight’s smallest supporters. Boss Martindale is fully behind bumper visitors He said: Would I rather have a stadium full of eight thousand Old Firm fans in it? Yep, all day long. It brings its own problems but I think it brings a great atmosphere to that game of football.
"I don't mind it if there is eight and a half thousand Celtic, eight and a half thousand Rangers, four thousand Hearts, four thousand Hibs or three thousand Aberdeen.
"The club's blueprint since it has came into the Premier League has probably been based on the business model of away fans. Some folk won't like hearing that and will ask why but at the end of the day that makes up for 33 per cent of our turnover, in terms of the away allocation.
"If you go into any business and say 'are you alright to lose 33 per cent of your turnover?' I think it answers itself doesn't it? Even if I take the finances out of the equation, we are still trying to sell those three stands, because for me, that is what football is."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.