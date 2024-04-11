The defender has addressed his future.

Kieran Tierney acknowledges he will always be linked with Celtic as his Arsenal future hangs in the balance.

The defender is due to return to North London this summer after a loan spell in La Liga with Real Sociedad. He joined Arsenal in 2019 from Celtic in a £25m deal but injury has hampered his spell and pushed him down the Gunners pecking order.

Last summer, he was linked with an emotional return to his boyhood club and Scotland international Tierney knows links to Celtic will always crop up. But it’s not a possibility he’s willing to clamp.

Broadcaster Jim White asked “Do you ever see a time that you’ll pull on the shirt again and be back at Celtic?” Tierney told talkSPORT: “Who knows? You never know in football; it’s a connection that I’ll always have, somewhere I imagine I’ll always be linked with if I’m to move from any club, so you never know.”

Tierney also spoke on whether the door will open for him again at Arsenal. He added: "You never know in football. It's probably quite rare that it happens when you come back from a loan.