Standard's Belgian goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart has emerged as a Rangers target

Rangers are keeping tabs on Standard Liege goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart ahead of a possible summer transfer swoop, according to reports.

The 26-year-old - entering the final year of his contract with the Belgian giants - has been a near ever-present between the sticks since the 2019/20 season. However, he has been tipped to leave for a fresh challenge at the end of the season, with Liege believed to be open to a potential sale if both parties cannot reach a new agreement.

Since Philippe Clement’s arrival as manager and recruitment chief Nils Koppen, the duo have carried out a comprehensive overhaul of the Ibrox club’s scouting system with Anthony Galinski becoming the latest addition as new lead international scout, replacing Nottingham Forest-bound Andreas Fehse.

That revamp has led the Light Blues to tap into the Belgian’ Jupiler Pro League market in their pursuit of new signings, with outlet Sudinfo claiming Bodart is firmly on the Gers’ radar.

Should Liege entertain offers if they fail to convince Bogart to stay, it is understood they would be demanding a fee in the region of €4million (£3.4m) for the shot-stopper, who recently earned his first senior call-up to the Belgium national team squad.

Rangers have yet to submit an official offer, but it’s anticipated that a bid could be forthcoming amid fears that current first-choice Jack Butland - contract to the club until 2027 - could be lured away for a return to the Premier League this summer after a hugely impressive campaign in Govan.

Butland’s outstanding form has thrust him back in to contention to be named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024 and it’s likely he won’t be short of suitors from south of the border when the transfer window opens again in June.

Bodart, who has amassed over 150 appearances for Standard Liege having spent his entire professional career at the club, could offer strong competition for the No.1 spot along with current understudy Robby McCrorie and third pick Jon McLaughlin also on the books.

While not a household name, Bodart was famously at the centre of one of Rangers most iconic goals of recent times when the Gers lined up against Standard Liege in the 2020/21 Europa league group stage. The game is fondly remembered for Kemar Roofe’s sensational strike from inside his own half, with the frontman looping the ball over the keeper into the net.