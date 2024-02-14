Arsenal player drops transfer confession over Gunners future as he makes Celtic comparison
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kieran Tierney admits Real Sociedad reminds him of Celtic as he weighed in on what comes next for him at Arsenal.
The left-back has been troubled by injury this season, but could get a shot at facing PSG in the Champions League last 16 if he recovers in time from a muscle injury. Arsenal signed him from Celtic in 2019 and he was initially a favourite under Mikel Arteta.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Injury contributed to him falling out of the picture and eventually he was loaned out to Real Sociedad. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Tierney isn't too sure what will come next after his season-long loan transfer ends, but admits his move to Spain has been less difficult to deal with than leaving Glasgow for London.
He said: "Coming here was easier than going to London, and that's not having a dig at Arsenal because they helped me massively. Without the people at the club it would have been 10 times harder to adapt, but I was four years younger and moving from Scotland, it didn't matter where I went, that was going to be the hardest part.
"It's an amazing thing to go to play for Arsenal but you still have your hurdles to overcome. Then a couple of months later Covid hits and you don't get to see anyone for months. The people at Arsenal were all amazing.
"At Real Sociedad the demands are similar to at Celtic, with coach Imanol Alguacil preferring his full backs to stay wide. It's not the only thing that reminds Tierney of playing in Glasgow.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"These boys here are like me playing for Celtic. Growing up, the club is all you know and all you want. When I was there in the first team there were maybe four or five from the academy but here it's more like 13, it's on the next level.
"You can tell they have been playing with each other for years. It's second nature, they don't need to think about what decision they take. I am still learning every single day but I think I am adapting to how they want to play and it's more natural to me now.
"I loved my time there (Arsenal) and I still have two years on the contract. I am very grateful to Arsenal. I don't know what's going to happen but I am absolutely loving it here.
"I feel I have adapted quite well and I hope I can return the faith the club have shown. This is a very, very talented squad with world-class players and so many have come from the academy. It's an amazing story."