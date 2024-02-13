Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil Lennon has served a reminder on Celtic's form in comparison with Rangers after Brendan Rodgers questioned the Parkhead narrative.

The Irishman claimed at the weekend some people had his team down as 'broken'. They are unbeaten in 2024 and progressed to the Scottish Cup quarter-final on Sunday with a 2-0 win over St Mirren.

Philippe Clement's side meanwhile are being praised for their strong start to life under his reign. They beat Ayr United 2-0 and can go level on points with the Hoops by winning their game in hand against Ross County. A win by three or more goals will put them clear in first on goal difference.

Speaking on PLZ, former Celtic manager and midfielder Lennon understood why Rodgers had turned spiky. He also feels Celtic are doing the main job right now, which is achieving results.

He said: "Everyone is saying how Rangers are grinding out results but Celtic have won eight and drew one of their last nine games. That's pretty impressive, but they are the ones who are getting all the criticism.

"Brendan is quite rightly getting criticised because the performances aren't at the level that we expect them to be. However this is a new team with a new coach and they are still winning games. But the narrative is that 'Celtic are struggling and Rangers are doing really well'.

"You can understand why Brendan has got a bit spiky about it. The narrative is that everything is great on one side of the fence but not the other, even though the results have been the same. Celtic went out of Europe in early December but we are nine games on from that where he has won eight and draw one.