Celtic-linked striker Bojan Miovski took his goal tally for the season up to 22 when he fired in a double during Aberdeen’s 2-0 victory over Bonnyrigg Rose in the Scottish Cup.

The North Macedonian striker has scored three goals in two matches since the arrival of Neil Warnock and has already been described by the veteran as ‘the best’ striker he’s ever had during his incredible 44-year career in management.

Miovski has been his team's shining light throughout the season and his price tag is only increasing with each passing week for potential suitors such as Celtic, according to Aberdeen icon Duncan Shearer.

Shearer has experienced his fair share of highs in an Aberdeen shirt and fired in an impressive 54 league goals between 1992 and 1997. The former attacker is best known for his goal in the 1996 Scottish League Cup final as his team triumphed 2-0 over Aberdeen. The 61-year-old is a huge admirer of Miovski and claims he would currently struggle to put a value on the striker due to his immense consistency in front of goal.

He told The Press and Journal: “He has two years remaining on his contract with Aberdeen after this season, and what the future holds for Miovski will be dictated by the player himself.

“If he is happy at Pittodrie, and he appears to be, then there is every chance he could still be leading the line for the Dons come August. But I’m also a realist and it depends on how Miovski sees his future.

“He has two realistic chances of winning silverware in Scottish football as an Aberdeen player in the two cup competitions. He also will know he could be earning a fortune plying his trade in one of the big leagues in Europe.”

Celtic have been heavily linked for a move for the striker in the summer and at 24-years of age he still has plenty of time on his side to fire the team to glory. The Hoops earned £25m for attacker Jota in the summer and still have a large portion of that money to reinvest in the playing staff.