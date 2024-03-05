The Celtic hero could be on the move from Arsenal this summer.

Kieran Tierney hasn't got a path back to the Arsenal first-team - and a transfer could leave Celtic quids-in.

The Hoops sold the defender for a fee in the region of £25m back in 2019 when he made the switch to North London. Tierney impressed in the early stages of his Arsenal career but injury has hampered his progress since. He's now out on loan at Real Sociedad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Injury problems have also troubled him at the La Liga club who it has been claimed won't make a move to sign him permanently this summer transfer window. That leaves him heading back to the Emirates with two years left on his contract.

Charles Watts, an Arsenal insider, has discussed Tierney's future at the Premier League club. He doesn't think there is a future for him in red which will alert Celtic if a summer deal is to happen, who are claimed to have a 15% sell-on clause inserted into his 2019 deal.

Watts said on his YouTube channel: "I think Tierney’s time at Arsenal is coming to an end. I don’t know where he’s going to go in the summer, Arsenal are open to selling him permanently. Last summer they couldn’t do that, no real bids came in for him, so they sent him off to Sociedad.