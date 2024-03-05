Celtic were claimed to have interest in a star with a hefty price tag

Celtic transfer interest in Danish striker Mathias Kvistgaarden has been addressed by the man himself.

In both summer and winter windows, the Brondby frontman was linked with a move to Glasgow. It never materialised as claims were made in January that the 21-year-old would cost a fee in the region of £8.5m. Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers instead got Adam Idah on loan from Norwich City.

The Danish youth international has eight goals and seven assists this season for the Superliga side. Now in an interview with Tipsbladet, Kvistgaarden has revealed his dream is to go abroad with a good transfer fee heading Brondby's way, although no Celtic talks have taken place.

He said: "I didn't read the articles. They just popped up when I scrolled through social media. So I couldn't avoid seeing that occasionally there was a picture of me, and then something about Celtic.

"A couple of years ago I was bad at that. Back then, I read a lot about what was written about me. I've gotten much better at letting it go. It doesn't help me to read such things.

"I haven't talked to them. The dream is obviously to go abroad at some point. It's every player's dream, but it's not something I want to talk about now. I'm sitting here in a Brondby jersey and have a season to play. So it doesn't bother me at all.

