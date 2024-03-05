£8.5m-rated star directly addresses burning Celtic rumour as he gives Hoops big bucks demand

Celtic transfer interest in a highly-rated striker has been addressed.
By Ben Banks
Published 5th Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT
Celtic transfer interest in Danish striker Mathias Kvistgaarden has been addressed by the man himself.

In both summer and winter windows, the Brondby frontman was linked with a move to Glasgow. It never materialised as claims were made in January that the 21-year-old would cost a fee in the region of £8.5m. Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers instead got Adam Idah on loan from Norwich City.

The Danish youth international has eight goals and seven assists this season for the Superliga side. Now in an interview with Tipsbladet, Kvistgaarden has revealed his dream is to go abroad with a good transfer fee heading Brondby's way, although no Celtic talks have taken place.

He said: "I didn't read the articles. They just popped up when I scrolled through social media. So I couldn't avoid seeing that occasionally there was a picture of me, and then something about Celtic.

"A couple of years ago I was bad at that. Back then, I read a lot about what was written about me. I've gotten much better at letting it go. It doesn't help me to read such things.

"I haven't talked to them. The dream is obviously to go abroad at some point. It's every player's dream, but it's not something I want to talk about now. I'm sitting here in a Brondby jersey and have a season to play. So it doesn't bother me at all.

"It would be an extra bonus for me, having come all the way from the youth department. This club has created me as a football player, so there is no doubt that I would like to repay them with a good transfer fee.”

