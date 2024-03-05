Pundit Micah Richards reckons an EPL boss has dispelled cynics doubting whether the step up from Scotland to England could be made.

Micah Richards insists Ange Postecoglou has managed to blow away the notion that a manager of Celtic and Rangers can't cut it in the Premier League.

The Man City favourite has been impressed by the Tottenham boss since his move down south from Parkhead last summer. His style of play has turned heads and now they are in competition for a Champions League spot.

Last year upon his move to England after winning five out of six domestic trophies in his two years in Glasgow, including a Treble, cynics suggested moving from Scotland to the EPL was too much of a jump. Some said the Premiership was a two-horse race with Rangers the only other team regularly fighting for the title.

Richards reckons the Tottenham gaffer has blown the myths surrounding him and moving from Scotland out the water. He told the Rest is Football Podcast: "It's been an amazing transition. The first question we asked is how are they going to play? What are they going to show us. Are they going to change anything?

"You have got to give big respect to the manager, Postecoglou, just because as well, the doubt from a lot of people as well. People said when he comes to the Premier League, he is not going to be able to do what he did in Japan, Australia, when he was at Celtic.

"It's a two-team league they said. The best he can do is 7th or 8th with this team. But he is showing with the players he has got, the tactics, the way he sets up, they can be brave, on the front foot and they can get results with this style of play.