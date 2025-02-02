Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic played Aston Villa midweek in the Champions League and claims of a hangover have been made.

Celtic have been credited with leaving Aston Villa with whiplash after their back and forth Champions League tussle.

The Hoops went to Birmingham midweek for the finale of the league phase after booking their route to the knockout round play-off. It looked like it was going to get out of hand pretty quickly when Morgan Rogers scored twice inside the first five minutes.

Brendan Rodgers’ side rallied and hit back before half-time with an Adam Idah but the Villans eventually managed to come out 4-2 winners. A hangover occurred in the Premier League against Wolves as they came up toothless at Molineux, losing 1-0, with Unai Emery making four changes at half-time.

That sluggishness in the Villa performance was picked up upon by commentator Rob Hawthorne and co-comms man Don Goodman. Hawthorne said that the clash against Celtic appeared to have an impact.

Goodman said: “They can’t be as bad in the second half as they were in the first half. Emery’s body language at the end of the first half told you he wasn’t happy. A real lack of energy in the first half.”

Hawthorne then dropped the Celtic reference. He said: “Leon Bailley did start the Celtic match, it was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster for Aston Villa. Perhaps a contributing factor to what has been a below first half performance from them.”

Emery said post-match: “[I’m] frustrated after we were enjoying the week. In the Champions League we are performing very well and being consistent and we wanted to be in the last 16. Always my message is that through the Premier League we are going to get our target, but it’s very, very difficult to be consistent in the Premier League with the teams and the good coaches they have.

“Today in Wolverhampton it’s difficult to win here. Our performance today was a little bit under our expectation at the beginning of the match. Our challenge is to try and be consistent like we are in the Champions League and try to get our performances in the Premier League.

“Wolverhampton were very focused in the match and individually, they were very aggressive and intense. We were competing as well but we conceded one goal and some chances in the first half and we were not controlling the game like we needed.

“In the second half I changed four for some fresh legs, particularly with Leon Bailey on the right side, getting wide and trying to threaten them from there. We created some chances with Bailey and (Donyell) Malen as well; we created two, three, four chances to score but we didn’t score.

“We had a refusal from VAR for the action and it’s difficult to accept it. Those circumstances were punishing us and at the end, they scored the second goal and we lost.”