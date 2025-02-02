Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There have been Celtic warning but a West Ham transfer chat is pressing on.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Celtic player is said to be advancing in talks with West Ham United over a move to the Premier League - despite a stern Brendan Rodgers warning.

The Hoops boss says chances will be on offer at Parkhead for aspiring talents if they are willing to stay patient. Already in recent seasons, the likes of Rocco Vata, Daniel Kelly and more have swapped Celtic for England, Josh Dede the latest after moving to Middlesbrough this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Daniel Cummings could be next. He has been on fire for the ‘B’ team this season and made his debut in the Champions League against Aston Villa in midweek. Even that kind of stage might not be enough to keep him as West Ham are on the scene.

It is claimed by Sky Sports that “West Ham are closing in on the signing of Celtic striker Daniel Cummings.” The reports adds that “it’s understood talks over a pre-contract agreement have reached an advanced stage.”

Rodgers discussed Cummings in the build-up to Sunday’s Premiership match vs Motherwell and sent a stern warning to the forward and others in his position. He said: “I'd always say for the young players, I think the challenge here now for young players is patience.

“They want to be in the first team at 17, 18. But that's difficult at a club like this here, unless you're an incredibly special talent. But it doesn't mean that you can never be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've spent my career and my life developing young players, putting them in the team. And some have been ready. Like Raheem Sterling at 17 years of age. He was ready. Physically, mentally, ability, everything. Then there's been some other players, like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, that need a wee bit more time, and he gets his debut, and then he's ready a bit later.

“It's just about time. What young players need to have here is, is understand that there's a bit of patience needed. And the captain of the club is a perfect example. Young players come through the system, had to take a loan away from here, and then at 21 he plays, and now tomorrow he's playing his 500th game. There's no greater example. But if you want to be patient and trust the club, you'll get there.

“If you don't, you might listen to your agent, who's got a different agenda, that takes you away from here, and then you'll go somewhere else. But there'll always be chances here for young players. One, if they have the ability. Two, if they have a bit of patience.