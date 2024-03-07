Celtic and Rangers are locked in a title race.

Aston Villa hero Gabby Agbonlahor has trolled Alan Brazil over the Rangers and Celtic title race - sparking a loaded train of thought.

Both sides of the Old Firm slipped up at the weekend. Rangers lost 2-1 to Motherwell at the weekend and with a two-point gap at the top over their rivals, it opened up a chance to go first by beating Hearts.

They lost 2-0 and it is as you were heading into Scottish Cup quarter-final weekend. Celtic host Livingston at Parkhead as they look to go to Hampden and Rangers are on the road to Hibs.

On talkSPORT's breakfast show, ex-Premier League man Agbonlahor was discussing Scottish football with diehard Celtic fan and former Scotland international Alan Brazil. The latter unloaded a madcap conspiracy theory as the digs started flying. Next up in the league for Rangers is Dundee while Celtic will take on St Johnstone.

Agbonlahor: "What is going on Al? Rangers are top? I keep looking at the Scottish league and thinking Celtic will win that but they keep losing."

Brazil: "It's called referees and officials, that is what it's called."

Agbonlahor: "What has happened Al to the Scottish league? You used to turn on the scores and see Celtic would win 6-0, 5-0, 4-0 - now it's not like that. Those teams are catching up. Kilmarnock, Motherwell."

Brazil: "What are you talking about?"

Agbonlahor: "You are nervous aren't you?"