Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tottenham and Aston Villa are both said to be on the transfer case of the forward.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicolas Kuhn is reportedly attracting more January interest with the Celtic star said to be in Tottenham and Aston Villa sights.

The winger had a slow start in Hoops after arriving from Rapid Vienna in the 2024 January window but he has exploded into life this campaign. He has contributed 25 goal contributions in as many matches for the Premiership champions who are running away in the title race again this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou knows all about the talent at Celtic from his two managerial years in charge at Parkhead. Aston Villa meanwhile will be looking at Kuhn in the weeks ahead with Brendan Rodgers facing Unai Emery’s side in the Champions League this month.

TBR claim that alongside Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Brentford, both Aston Villa and Tottenham are “looking closely” at Kuhn. There is a route to making a deal a reality according to the report, that states Celtic “would be hard-pressed to reject a sizeable offer.”

Rodgers said of the forward after his goal against Motherwell last week marked a fine return from a minor injury: “It’s great to have Nicolas back, just his speed and direct running and dribbling ability. Now he’s got the taste for goals; he wants to get in there.

“He had a brilliant pass as well to Reo towards the end which maybe could have got another goal. But overall, it was really good to have him back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kuhn also isn’t allowed to take his foot off the gas by Rodgers, with Rangers coming on January 2nd. He said: “It’s not too difficult for us. We always focus on the next game. We saw what happened in the last one but we just focus on the next match and getting the three points.

“Then we will see what is coming. There are the same amount of points available in this game as the next one. That’s how we did it last season and we are doing this time – we always focus on the next game.

“We have done a great job so far. We only have one loss – and that was in the Champions League. We learned from that one as well. I am not too stressed about it. We just try to keep going and get as many points as possible.

“The manager plays a really big part. He always gets us ready for the next game. He builds the team and keeps us feeling good. He keeps us down to earth and focuses on the next game.”