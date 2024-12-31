Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Celtic boss has talked pressure when it comes to his club and Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers knows all about the pressure in Glasgow - as the Celtic boss makes a Rangers sacking comment.

Dropped points for the Light Blues against St Mirren and Motherwell means the Hoops have a commanding lead in the Premiership ahead of Thursday’s derby. This is Rodgers’ second stint in charge of Celtic and he’s well accustomed to being judged on these games.

That’s the same across the city, but the boss will never tire of the pressure in Glasgow, as he referenced Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s sacking as Rangers manager less than a year after making the Europa League final. He said: “I think it's one of the big areas where you're judged at this level, working at Celtic or Rangers. I think you're judged in these games.

“I've seen Giovanni van Bronckhorst get to a European final and lose his job not long after it because he was losing to Celtic. So that is a huge measure here of any manager. So I'm fully aware of that and always have been. Winning is very, very important. Winning against your greatest rivals is very important. And progressing your club is important.

“It's the next game. I think the players, it means a lot to them. They know how to win in this game. Between them and myself and the staff, we want to win the game and we're very committed to doing that, to put the performance in that we always look for and ultimately for the result.

“They're always special games, I never get tired of them. I treat them all like it's my first one. I understand what it takes and what it means to win this fixture and that's our aim going into the game.”