Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here is a candidate list of who Celtic could sign in the January transfer window - including Kieran Tierney and a Chelsea star.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the start of transfer silly season and you can count on plenty of Celtic rumours hitting the rafters this month.

Already there has been talk of emotional homecomings and some exit links for fringe stars have started to appear. It’s incomings though that will get Celtic fans most excited alongside the hope of keeping talented and in-form aces,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So who is on the Celtic transfer list for this window? Looking at the most recent rumours, we look at six candidates for forming what would be a shopping list to set the Hoops apart from the rest of Scotland for some time.

Kieran Tierney

This is the one that could go on and on into the month. It’s been heavily reported that the Scotland defender could return to Glasgow with his Arsenal contract unlikely to be extended beyond the end of this season. Sold in 2019, this would be a huge crowd pleaser and fills an area of the team Celtic need some long-term certainty, left-back.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Plenty of rumours have surrounded a midfielder and the Chelsea midfielder has been right near the top of those. Chances have become limited at Stamford Bridge but they spent a tasty fee to sign him from Aston Villa. That kind of talent doesn’t disappear overnight and Celtic would give him the chances to rebuild stock. A blockbuster signing given the strength of Celtic’s midfield already.

Jota

Ok, this will just make domestic matches a non-event for other teams if this happens. Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn have arguably been Celtic’s top two wingers on the flanks but how could you say no to the Portuguese star coming back? Left in 2023 for £25m and now talk of a return is in the air with Rennes chances slipping away. This would take Celtic into a different stratosphere from regular opponents and give them a huge boost in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michel-Ange Balikwisha

A link that has re-emerged after summer chatter. A £5m deal is reportedly on the agenda after the attacker returned from injury at Antwerp with no repercussions. Said to tick plenty of Parkhead boxes and entering the final 18 months of his deal. Seems like a deal Celtic would do.

Evan Ferguson

Ok, if this happens, jaws will crash to the floor. The Brighton man was rated as the next big striker in the Premier League not too long ago but now reportedly being allowed out on loan, with Celtic a possible destination. Former striker Don Goodman said recently: “He's an Irish lad who has previously admitted Celtic are his favourite Scottish team. That could be a little carrot which makes him consider a move to Parkhead.”

Mahamadou Diawara

Lyon hold the midfielder as an emerging talent but he is reportedly becoming frustrated at a lack of game time in the hear and now. That has sparked rumours Celtic could be in place to offer him just that. If rumours are to go by, expect some midfield reinforcements one way or another.