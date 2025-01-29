Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic and Aston Villa team news has been confirmed ahead of the Champions League match.

Both sides have already qualified out of the league phase and into the knockout round play-off stage. Villa’s chances of reaching the last eight and a nailed on last 16 spot are more live than Celtic’s, who would need to win and hope a plethora of results go in their favour.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is injured and Liam Scales replaces him. There’s an added blow in the form of Daizen Maeda, with UEFA confirming it’s a two-game ban for the winger after his red card vs Young Boys. He misses this game and their next match in the competition, Yang replacing him here.

Adam Idah leads the line after Kyogo’s exit. Aston Villa name a strong team with Unai Emery fielding the likes of

Manager Brendan Rodgers said ahead of the game: “For us, it’s a great achievement to be in the top 24. I think if you look at the economics of it all and at this level, the players have been fantastic. They’ve stayed with the idea, they’ve worked very hard and what we set out to do, which was to, firstly, arrive in the play-offs, and the players have done that, so it’s great.'

“But our job’s not complete in this series of eight games. We come here to a great venue against a fantastic team, but we want to come and play to the level that we know we can do. So we’re really looking forward to it.

“I think Unai Emery’s done a brilliant job here. His body of work over many years has been top-class but you can see that here he feels wanted and appreciated, and you can see what he’s doing with the players in the league and what they’ve done in the Champions League this season.

“So we know that we’re playing against his team, which is a very good side, very strong in counter-attack, they defend very well and they’ve got some brilliant players, but it’s a challenge that we’re looking forward to.”

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Bogarde, Digne, Ramsey, Tielemans, Kamara, Rogers, Bailey, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Zych, L. Bogarde, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Patterson, Swinkels, McGinn, Duran, Young

Celtic XI: Schmeichel, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Taylor; McGregor, Hatate, Engels; Kuhn, Idah, Yang.

Subs: Sinisalo, Bain, Palma, McCowan, Nawrocki, Bernardo, Montgomery, Murray, Cummings, Ralston