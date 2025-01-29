Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He made his Celtic first-team debut in a Europa League tie against Real Betis back in December 2021

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Shaw suffered a nightmare moment for his new club after slamming home a “horrendous” own goal to leave the match commentator in disbelief.

The 23-year-old Englishman, who endured a disappointing three-year spell at Parkhead between 2021 and 2024 as one of the first signings made during the Ange Postecoglou era, sank to his knees after blasting the ball high into his own net as he attempted to clear a cross against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaw attempted to fire the ball past the post and behind for a corner but rather inadvertently found the top corner, with his shocking blunder coming just over three weeks on from signing a two-and-a-half year deal with the EFL League One outfit.

His move to Sixfields follows a short three-month stint at Fleetwood Town, having been released by Celtic last summer. During his time with the Hoops, Shaw was loaned out to Wigan Athletic last season where he made 26 appearances without scoring a goal. He also spent time with Chesterfield, Motherwell and Morecambe.

Sky Sports presenter Kyle Walker was left stunned by Shaw’s howler as he attempted to describe the finish live on air. He stated: “Watch this for yourselves... what a finish it is but it’s Liam Shaw, the Northampton Town player, who has put it into his own net! The ball is put across the six-yard box, the passage of terror right there, and it’s connected beautifully by number 29 Liam Shaw, but into the back of his own net.

“I couldn’t quite believe what was happening right in front of the Northampton Town fans as well. The camera has just cut to Kevin Nolan, he’s stood in the technical area not knowing what to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A bit of a freak goal. All of the fans and all of the team have surrounded Liam Shaw, picked him up. He’s scored an own goal. I can’t quite believe it.”

Cobblers boss Nolan expressed delight at the player’s move earlier this month after becoming his first addition since taking charge of the club. He said: “Liam was one of our top targets and we are delighted to welcome him to the club. He was on the radar of the recruitment team here already and that aligned with my own thoughts as he is a player I have always regarded very highly.

“He is someone who I think can come in and make us better. He is a box to box midfielder, he likes to get involved and he is good on the ball too. He has all the qualities you look for in a good central midfielder and on top of that he comes with a good pedigree and is a good age.”

Celtic splashed out £300,000 for Shaw from Sheffield Wednesday, with his first-team debut coming in a Europa League dead-rubber against La Liga side Real Betis.