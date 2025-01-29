Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celtic have been linked with a last-minute forward target ahead of the January deadline.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic completed their first signing of the January window this week when they announced the highly-anticipated return of Jota. After bringing the winger back to Parkhead from Rennes, Kyogo Furuhashi then made a move in the opposite direction, as he left the club in a £10 million exit.

It took the Hoops until late on to finalise their first winter signing but now, further rumours are coming thick and fast as we approach Deadline Day. It seems as though Celtic aren’t quiet done yet when it comes to new recruits, as several links to last-minute deals have emerged already this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers and co are reportedly on the market for another forward to bolster their attack following the signing of Jota. Tammer Bany of Randers FC has emerged on the radar as we enter the final days of the window.

Celtic eye potential £2 million signing

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, multiple clubs are ‘swarming’ around Randers’ Bany, with Celtic ‘specifically’ named, along with some other teams around the world. Nantes are also interested, as well as Egypt’s Al-Ahly and OH Leuven from Belgium.

Several of the interested clubs have already made contact with Bany’s representatives but no official offers have been put on the table yet. With the winter deadline fast approaching, it’s looking increasingly less likely that that Randers will sign off on such an immediate exit for one of their key players.

The club sporting director revealed that the plan is for manager Rasmus Bertelsen to have Bany on the books and available to play for the rest of the season. However, there is no certainty within the club that he will stay beyond this window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it is clear that he is one of those who has been very active around, and there are still clubs that are interested, so I would not say that I am 100 percent sure that he will be here when the window closes, but the ambition is that he will stay, said the sporting director last week.”

Randers have recently sold players for upwards of 20 million Danish kroner, which equates to around £2 million. The report claims if a club is to prise Bany away, they will have to pay a similar fee.

Celtic eye further success post-transfer window

Rodgers has lost Kyogo but the return of Jota has gotten fans very excited for the remainder of the season. Even after their recently postponed clash with Dundee, Celtic still boast a stunning ten point lead over closest Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers.

After beating Young Boys last week, the Hoops are also back in Champions League action to see out their final league stage match. Celtic have already secured their place in the qualification play-offs, so the pressure is off their midweek clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once they’ve faced Aston Villa for their eighth Champions League first stage match, the Scottish Premiership action returns. The Hoops are the road against Motherwell on Sunday, before their rescheduled home clash against Dundee takes place next Wednesday.