Barcelona could spark Celtic transfer windfall as they join Man Utd, Arsenal + PSG in hunt for Hoops favourite
Jeremie Frimpong is wanted by Barcelona this summer as Celtic keep their eyes on a potential cash injection.
The right-back has shone for Bayer Leverkusen in the last 12 months, helping Xabi Alonso’s side to a Bundesliga and DFB Pokal glory. His current contract has a £34million exit clause attached to it which will be an attractive fee for many of Europe’s elite.
Manchester United and Arsenal are amongst the clubs said to be on the trail of Frimpong, who moved to Leverkusen in 2021 following time at Celtic. French giants PSG are also claimed to be a suitor.
He joined the Hoops in 2019 out of the Manchester City academy and shone throughout his time in Glasgow. Now Sport have reported Spanish interest in the Dutch international, with Barcelona claimed to ‘have already contacted’ Leverkusen with regards a move.
The Bundesliga champions paid £11m for him and Celtic smartly inserted a 30% sell-on fee into the deal. That means if Frimpong were to go for the £34m fee to Arsenal, Barca, Man Utd or another suitor, that’d pocket the Hoops a cool £10.2m to boost Parkhead coffers, having already secured Champions League football in the newly revamped league phase for next season.
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is gearing up for the second season of his second coming at Parkhead off the back of a Premiership and Scottish Cup double.
He is on the hunt for transfer deals, with two loanees from last season in Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo on the agenda, alongside a new number one after goalkeeper Joe Hart retired.
