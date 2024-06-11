Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka | Getty Images

The Newcastle United deputy has been linked with a Celtic transfer.

He’s been linked with a Celtic move - but there’s already a hint lurking over Martin Dubravka’s Newcastle United future.

The 35-year-old deputised for number one Nick Pope last season during the shot-stopper’s shoulder injury. He is back to being deputy and with Celtic hunting a main man between the sticks after Joe Hart’s retirement, the Slovakian star has been linked with a move.

He initially joined Newcastle United in 2018 and permanently that year, spending some time on loan at Man Utd in the 2022/23 season. Speaking to Sport.SK in January, agent David Sika admitted that the Euros were a possible shop window opportunity with a year left on his deal.

An extended Newcastle stay has not been ruled out but he has also hinted Celtic could be getting a long-term option, should Celtic interest be followed up. He said in January: “He [Martin Dubravka] is back in goal, he’s doing well, he’s expressive and he’s in the eye.

“However, the paradox is that although he is doing well individually, Newcastle are not doing well in terms of results. On the other hand, he has even more work to do in matches. If we are to speak from the point of view of the fans and the Slovak national team, then from this point of view it is excellent .

“He regularly starts and has confidence, which he also values. By nature, he is such a ‘bulldog’ and a pro, so he puts everything into it. It can also be seen on the field, and from this point of view, a transfer would not even make much sense [in this transfer window].

“We think Newcastle wouldn’t even let him go now. Maťo [Martin Dubravka] is satisfied that he has the necessary minutes, but the truth is also that if Nick Pope comes back, United will have two quality goalkeepers and only one can play.

“I dare say that he will finish this season in Newcastle. I personally think, and we talked about it with him, that now he has excellent ‘timing’ for everything. He’s playing, he’s getting better and better in every game, then the European Championships will come and he’ll only have a year left on his contract.

“If he wins the championship in Germany, he can get into an excellent position and either negotiate better conditions in Newcastle, or he will look for another challenge, but we are already ahead of that.

“I can imagine that Newcastle will offer him a contract extension for a year or two. In England, goalkeepers mature like wine and their loyalty is viewed very positively. However, it is not excluded that Maťo will want to look somewhere else.

