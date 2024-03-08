Jeremie Frimpong is attracting interest and Celtic will be watching.

Jeremie Frimpong is a transfer target for Bayern Munich this summer - and that could be good news for Celtic if a big bid war kicks off.

The right-back joined the Hoops in 2019 after time in the Man City academy, leaving for Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. He has risen up the European football ranks since that, now viewed as one of the continent's top players in his position as he forms a key part of a Bayer Leverkusen side eyeing Bundesliga glory.

It is claimed by Sky Germany that Bayern have him on their list of candidates for a summer switch. Leverkusen are also competing in the Europa League and made a move in the region of £11.5m for the Dutch international when they initially got him from Glasgow.

What is set to bank Celtic even more cash is the 30% sell-on clause, it's claimed they put in. With his transfer release clause fee commanding upwards of €45, that is £38.4m. At 30%, that could bank Celtic in the region £11.5m, the same fee they got for him over three years ago. That would take the amount of cash banked for Frimpong to £23m, and with other clubs monitoring as per the report, the higher end of the scale could be met with a bidding war.

Sky Sports' Florian Pettenburg said: "The 23 y/o wing-back is back on FC Bayern's list! His performances are impressing the bosses! His release clause is now set at €40-45m.