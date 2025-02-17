A look at the early team news ahead of Bayern Munich vs Celtic in the Champions League playoff second leg

Celtic head into their Champions League playoff second leg against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on a mission to overturn last week’s narrow 2-1 defeat in Glasgow as they aim to secure a place in the last 16.

The Bundesliga leaders, who were put under intense late pressure by Brendan Rodgers’ side at Parkhead last Wednesday, were forced to defend for the majority of their goalless draw with Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend, which them them sitting eight points clear at the top of the table.

In contrast, the Hoops ran out convincing 3-0 winners over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership to give Rodgers’ men a welcome confidence boost ahead of their trip to Germany.

While Bayern are expected to dominate possession on home soil, Celtic will be looking to spring a major upset of their own. And Rodgers will travel with a near fully fit squad at his disposal, with just two players unavailable to him.

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the early team and injury news ahead of tomorrow night’s showdown:

Paulo Bernardo (OUT) - Celtic

Portuguese midfielder has been ruled out of action for the next month after picking up an ankle knock in the 5-0 Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers.

Rodgers comment: “Paulo will be out for a few weeks, he’s got his ankle in a boot so he will be four or five weeks. There is nothing from the game on Wednesday and everyone else will be available. With so many games just now our depth is needed, Paulo has obviously done great for us this season. What we have tried to do with all the players is to keep them fit by rotating and maximising the whole squad. Sadly he will be out now for a little while, but we still have good numbers in that position”

Alphonso Davies (OUT) - Bayern Munich

Picked up a muscle strain in his left hamstring during the 3-0 Champions League win over Feyenoord on January 22, with scan results carried out by the club’s medical staff ruling in out for a couple of weeks. Returned to partial work over the weekend as the defender steps up his recover, but hasn’t trained fully with the first-team squad yet and will likely need a bit more time before being phased back into the team.

James Forrest (OUT) - Celtic

Winger was back out on the grass last week for the first time since the Scottish league Cup final win over Rangers in mid-December. Has started back running again after a foot injury.

Rodgers comment: “He's starting to move and jog. Hopefully, in the coming weeks, he'll be coming back. I said that to him (he came alive at this time last season). I said that to him, 'You know in February or March you came and saved the day.He's a brilliant player and made a great contribution at the beginning of the season for us as well. He'll be a great addition when he comes back. He's nowhere near that [a possible return this week]. He is just planting his foot out on the grass yesterday for the first time. It's going to be still a few weeks yet.”

Joao Palhinha (DOUBT) - Bayern Munich

A torn muscle fibre in his right adductor while on international duty in mid-November has kept the defensive midfielder on the sidelines ever since. Rumed light running in early December and has almost fully recovered from the groin problem, despite missing the club’s last two games for undisclosed reasons with head coach Vincent Kompany revealing last Friday that the Portuguese international is the closest of return to full training. However, this game might come too soon.

Daniel Peretz (OUT) - Bayern Munich

Israeli goalkeeper suffered bruising to his kidney at the beginning of January, but has stepped up his comeback after completing an individual training session in relation to basic exercises with the ball earlier this month. Will play no part in this game, though.