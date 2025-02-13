Reaction from both camps to Wednesday night’s 2-1 victory for the Bundesliga giants over the Scottish champions at Celtic Park

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upbeat Arne Engels believes his Celtic team mates proved they are capable of matching Bayern Munich and must believe they can “hurt” the German giants again in next Tuesday’s return leg of their Champions League playoff tie.

The midfielder - a record-breaking £11 million signing from FC Augsburg last summer - insists the Hoops could take plenty of positives from the 2-1 first-leg defeat to the Bundesliga giants at Parkhead last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Olise’s outrageous strike on the stroke of half-time set the visitors on their way to a narrow victory before England captain Harry Kane was left unmarked at the back post to volley home his 29th goal in as many game this season to double Bayern’s lead. But the hosts were handed a late lifeline when Daizen Maeda’s deft header kept their hopes of reaching the last-16 alive.

“There are a lot of positive points,” Engels declared. “We just need to keep on believing in ourselves. We’re still in the game and that was the aim. That’s also a crazy thing, here at Celtic Park, you have a 12th man behind you that pushes you forward. And you see always that even the big teams, like Bayern Munich, also get difficulties then.

“But it’s a positive feeling that we have and we just need to keep on going and keep on pushing also, and don’t be afraid of something. We can match the game of Bayern and that’s the most important thing. We don’t need to change a lot.

“I think we’re improving in every aspect. We can be compact and you saw in the last 20 minutes that we really can hurt them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bayern goal scorer and eventual match-winner Kane reckons there are aspects of their display that they will “need to improve” heading into next week’s return leg in Bavaria, admitting the intense Celtic Park atmosphere put them “under pressure”.

Speaking on TNT Sports, he admitted: “It (the performance) was okay. Whenever you win a game like this you can always be pleased because it’s not an easy place to come. There were definitely areas of the game where we could have done better and will need to improve for next week.

“But overall, we scored at the right time just before half-time and just after half-time. Obviously, a shame to concede a goal, but they put us under a bit of pressure towards the end so we had to stay strong and we done that.

“We knew the atmosphere would give them a bit of momentum at the start of the game. Obviously, they nearly scored after a minute so that helped that it got disallowed. We had to be patient, we knew we were going to have more of the ball, more possession around their box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the end, it was a great through ball from Upam(ecano) and a great finish from Michael. Sometimes you need a bit of special quality to open a game like this up and then we came out in the second half with the same intensity. We got that second goal, had control of the game, but once they scored we were under pressure.

“The crowd got behind them and we found it difficult to keep the ball. But we’re in the Champions League knockout stage, there’s going to be tough moments in each game.”

In other news: Celtic player ratings v Bayern: Parkhead roadrunner shows his class but major Champions League comeback needed