Here are the player ratings after Celtic faced off against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership

Celtic continued their charge towards retaining their Scottish Premiership crown with a convincing 3-0 victory over third-placed Dundee United at Parkhead to extend their lead at the summit to 16 points.

With closest pursuers Rangers not in action against Hearts until Sunday, Brendan Rodgers’ side took full advantage as goals from Callum McGregor, Jota and Adam Idah strengthened the Hoops’ grip on another league title.

Captain McGregor fired the hosts ahead after 23 minutes when he displayed some nifty footwork to shift the ball onto his left foot before drilling beyond visiting keeper Jack Walton into the bottom right-hand corner.

Crystal Palace loanee Jeffrey Schlupp almost added a quickfire second, but was unfortunate to see his powerful strike crash off the post. But Jota curled home his first goal back at Celtic Park since returning to the club last month after cutting inside from the left, to double their advantage before the break.

Allan Campbell had United’s only chance of the first-half on the slide, which was comfortably held by Kasper Schmeichel. However, there was to be no stopping the reigning champions as the pressed forward in search of a killer third goal.

McGregor flashed an effort narrowly wide of the target before a Luke McCowan free-kick had Walton scrambling down low to smother. It was left to Idah to wrap up the win with six minutes left to play, the Republic of Ireland international’s ferocious strike from the edge of the box soaring high into the net.

Here is how the Celtic players rated via WhoScored.

Kasper Schmeichel - 6.9/10

Could class himself as a spectator, such was Dundee United’s limited offering in attack. Comfortable save from Campbell’s first-half opportunity.

Anthony Ralston - 7.0/10

Not of Alistair Johnston’s quality, but flashed a couple of dangerous deliveries into the box. Chooses the easy backward pass too often.

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7.2/10

A composed, no nonsense display. Limited Sam Dalby’s attacking threat well.

Auston Trusty - 7.5/10

Rarely rested defensively and when a question was asked of him he produced the goods. Provided the assist for Jota’s goal.

Jeffrey Schlupp - 7.4/10

Struck the post with a ferocious strike. Started the move that led to Jota’s goal and made a few superb forward runs to create space for Jota to exploit. Subbed.

Callum McGregor - 8.0/10

Broke the deadlock with a terrific mazy run into the box before drilling low into the bottom corner to continue his fantastic goal scoring form this term. Came close to adding a second with a similar effort that flew narrowly wide. Dictated the play and oozed class.

Luke McCowan - 6.3/10

Has a natural ability to drift into pockets of space in more advanced areas. Another sure-footed performance and always looking to threaten.

Reo Hatate - 7.1/10

Went about his business quietly and effectively. Subbed just beyond the hour mark with Tuesday’s clash vs Bayern Munich in mind.

Jota - 8.2/10

Always a threat when he received the ball out on the left and produced a trademark goal after cutting insight and curling into the far corner with his right foot. Has put himself firmly in the frame for a start against Bayern. Subbed.

Yang Hyun-jun - 6.9/10

Brought plenty of energy and drive to his team’s first-half display as he looks to prove he’s worthy of more game time. Notched his latest assist for McGregor’s goal - his fourth in three games. Subbed.

Worked extremely hard, even thought he only had a few sightings of goal. Managed to get on the scoresheet with a stunning effort from the edge of the box.

Subs: Engels, Maeda, Taylor, Kuhn