The World Snooker Championship has played host to a Celtic dig at Rangers by one Hoops diehard.

Snooker superstar John Higgins has gone trolling Rangers on a day of Celtic and Crucible joy.

The Hoops have won the Premiership title for a fourth year on the bounce after a 5-0 smashing of Dundee United at Tannadice. It took their total of crowns to 55, the same amount as Rangers who have only won the title once since being demoted to Scotland’s third division in 2012.

Higgins is a massive Celtic fan but his day job was the main aim of the day as he beat Xiao Guodong in a World Snooker Championship classic by triumphing 13-12. He now moves through to the last eight of snooker’s most prestigious tournament where he'll take on Mark Williams. The celebrity Celtic fan is aiming to be the game's oldest world champion and was on the BBC for a post-match interview.

Rangers troll by celebrity Celtic fan

Presenter Hazel Irvine started off with "You've had a good day as well because Celtic just won the league." Knowing the dig he was about to land, Higgins smirked: "That's, erm, what is that? 54 titles in front of our rivals."

Pundit John Parrott caught on, enjoying what he was hearing and said "I like that dig, you couldn't resist it." It was lost on host Irvine, however, who replied "55 I'm hearing” and Higgins began to realise the presenter wasn’t clued in on what he was talking about by saying “Well, yeah, fair."

On his win, Higgins said: “It's an odd feeling coming back for one or two frames. You start to think you deserve the things that happen to you because you haven't taken your chances to win. I thoroughly enjoyed the game. The venue's amazing to play in, the pressure's on you. You can't replicate playing here. I would say my confidence is better this year that I can get over the winning line. You feel like you fancy the tough shots in that decider.”

Title celebrations

As Higgins pushes for a crown of his own, Celtic are continuing title partying back home. Captain Callum McGregor told Sky Sports: "Amazing performance, outstanding. It means the world to us. We wanted to perform, because if we do, we know we'll get what we want. The sky is the limit for us, we've been so good.

"We have four league games to try and arrive into the Scottish Cup final in the best moment and if we do that, we have the chance to do something special this season."

Arne Engels added: “It's an amazing feeling, everyone deserves it. What a wonderful performance , everyone worked so hard for it. Everyone was in the right mindset to win it and I'm really proud of everyone. We're one final away from a treble. We'll celebrate but tomorrow or the day after we'll focus on the Rangers game and then the Scottish Cup final."