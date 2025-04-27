Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crocked Hoops No.1 hopes to be fit for next month’s showpiece final against Aberdeen at the national stadium

Kasper Schmeichel has dropped a major hint that he could be fit to return for Celtic in the Scottish Cup final next month.

The Hoops first-choice goalkeeper has been sidelined with a shoulder injury he sustained during the international break with Denmark in March, but has been involved in non-contact training in recent weeks.

He was initially ruled out for up to six weeks and while not yet ready to make his competitive return to action, understudy Viljami Sinisalo has stepped up to the plate in Schmeichel’s absence to ensure the glove battle will give manager Brendan Rodgers a potential selection headache ahead of facing Aberdeen on Saturday, May 24.

Speaking on Sky Sports after celebrating with his teammates shortly after the full-time whistle, Schmeichel indicated he may make his comeback in the final match of the season as Celtic close in on a record-breaking NINTH domestic treble.

“I hope so,” the big Dane said. “I have to wait for the fracture to heal now. We’re a long way down the line. I was in the warm up today and in training, probably at 85 or 90 per cent. It’s the last few steps now, and hopefully, be back soon.”

Schmeichel hailed Celtic’s “relentless nature” as he basked in his first title win with the Parkhead club, adding: “To play the way we have today, that’s what champions do. You can only beat what’s in front of you and that’s what we’ve done all season. That relentless nature is what we’re all about.

“We can’t have off days, they don’t exist for us. It’s a constant strive and drive to be better. Any league-winning team has to have that internal drive to have high standards. I have loved this season, it’s incredible. This is special.”

Meanwhile, former Hoops Treble hero Erik Sviatchenko is backing his fellow countryman - whom he still keeps in close contact with - to win his race to be fit for the end-of-season Hampden showpiece, just like he did back in 2017.

The Danish centre-back came off the bench in the closing stages, moments after Tom Rogic had converted the winner as he marked his first full season in Glasgow’s east end with a clean sweep of trophies under Ronny Deila.

He told The Celtic Way: “Kasper is a great friend, and I am desperate to see him return to the team and hopefully be part of another Treble-winning side. I hope he will get fit for the cup final and that he gets the chance to experience what I did. If not, I’m sure the guys will do it for him.”