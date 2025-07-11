Benjamin Nygren has been tipped to make a huge impact at Parkhead

Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo has expressed his excitement to be playing alongside Benjamin Nygren next season.

Nygren has joined the Scottish champions from Nordsjælland on a five-year-deal after a stellar individual campaign which saw him score 16 times in 32 appearances from out wide while establishing himself as a senior international star for Sweden.

Sinisalo knows Nyrgren well from playing against him at international level, with both players regularly representing their countries at various age groups for Finland and Sweden respectively.

The Finnish goalkeeper described Nyrgen as someone that was always identified by coaches as a dangerman in their pre-match briefs and said the winger almost always lived up to the hype on matchday.

Ahead of Benjamin Nygren’s debut for Celtic, Viljami Sinisalo, who joined for £1m in 2024 told the Daily Record: “I’ve played against Benjamin quite a few times when we were youth internationals. We’re the same age and there’s a little bit of a rivalry going on with the Finland v Sweden situation.

“I think he scored a couple against me for the under 17s or something! I remember he was always the main man when we played them. There was always a lot of talk about him, with various clubs looking at him. At under 16 and 17 levels, he always played a few groups up as well.

“He’s a great guy. He’s close friends with one of my friends back home as well so I know a lot about him. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about him.”

Sinisalo went on to praise Nyrgen’s characters and claims he’s someone that will fit in well to the dressing room dynamic at Parkhead.

“He’s got a lot of ability but he’s also a very nice guy, he’s very down to earth and looking to work as hard as he can. I’ve been really impressed, but it’s no surprise. He’s a brilliant, athletic, footballer, who is very good on the ball. We are going to see a lot from him this season. I think Celtic fans are going to be very excited watching him.”

What Brendan Rodgers has already said about Benjamin Nygren

Brendan Rodgers has signed Benjamin Nygren to replace the outgoing Nicolas Kuhn after his £16.5m exit to Como FC.

"He's an exciting, quality player who will add to our attacking options," Rodgers said, via BBC Sport. "He's a young player who's already gained plenty of experience at club level, while his impressive performances last season also saw him gain his first caps for Sweden."

After putting pen to paper, Nygren told Celtic TV: “I feel amazing. I'm a very competitive person and this is something that I love about Celtic.It's a huge club and I love that - and also the winning mentality. I want to be with similar-minded people who also love to win. I'm a player who wants to create a lot of chances and go towards goal.

"I'm a link between the defence and the offence and I can run a lot. I'm an offensive-minded player, but I also work hard and try to do my best in all parts of the game. I had my breakthrough when I was very young, so even though I'm 23 years old, I have played over 200 games. I have a lot of experience and that's what I want to bring."