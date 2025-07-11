Defender is back in pre-season training with the Foxes but he faces a big decision over his future after being heavily linked with a move to Ibrox

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leicester City star Conor Coady has dropped a major social media hint that a summer transfer to Rangers is close to completion.

It was revealed last month that the 10-capped England international had opened talks with Ibrox chiefs over a potential deal and those negotiations are now understood to be at n advanced stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central defender Coady is currently in pre-season training with the Foxes, who are about to appoint Spanish boss Marti Cifuentes as their new manager following Manchester United icon Ruud van Nistelrooy sacking.

New Gers head coach Russell Martin has already reshuffled his backline with the arrivals of Max Aarons and Nasser Djiga both on season-long loan deals from AFC Bournemouth and Wolves respectively, while imposing centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez has signed permanently from Peterborough United.

32-year-old Coady would rank as the most experienced addition to a relatively young squad should a move to the Light Blues be pushed over the line. The former Liverpool and Everton defender is about to enter the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

And it’s widely reported that Leicester want to get him off the wage bill following their relegation to the EFL Championship last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Instagram post shared on his main account from his coaching page Conor Coady Academy has now indicated that a move north of the border is on the cusp of being finalised. The ex-Wolves skipper shared an image of himself along with the number 4,000 - celebrating the number of followers he has gained on his coaching page - also contained two snapshots of youngsters from his coaching course taking a shot at goal.

One kid is seen wearing a Real Madrid jersey with the name 'Kylian Mbappe' on the back while the second is kitted out in full Rangers attire. And a number of eagle-eyed Light Blues fans were quick to spot the ploy as they struggled to contain their excitement.

One person on X wrote: "Conor Coady Instagram story. I think we're all seeing the same kit, could this be a sign", while another added: "Tease!"

Martin insisted his Rangers squad would look rather different over the coming weeks after last weekend’s first pre-season friendly test against Club Brugge and their summer recruitment drive is starting to take shape. And Coady is one player the former Southampton boss is desperate to bring on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an impending managerial change looming at the East Midlands club after Sky Sports reported that a verbal agreement is in place with Cifuentes, it remains to be seen if Coady will still have a part to play going forward with crunch talks expected over his future.