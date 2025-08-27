A Celtic winger has been linked with a transfer to Birmingham City, where he could reunited with some former teammates.

With the financial backing of NFL legend, Tom Brady, Birmingham City have splashed the cash this season as The Blues aim for back-to-back promotions to the Premier League. A young Celtic winger is the most recent transfer target linked with a move to St Andrew’s.

After last night’s shock defeat to Kairat Almaty, Celtic will not be playing Champions League football this season for the first time in four years. Brendan Rodgers’ side were held to a 0-0 draw in both legs against Kairat, who emerged victorious on penalties after Adam Idah, Luke McCowan and Daizen Maeda all failed to convert from the spot.

As Rodgers now prepares for Europa League football, the result has highlighted that Celtic will need to bolster their squad for the upcoming season, as well as offload some players to balance the squad. Yang Hyun-jun played seventy minutes last night, but has struggled in his two years at Celtic Park with consistency.

The South Korean International has shown moments of brilliance for Brendan Rodgers but at the start of this season has often found himself on the bench, behind 34-year old James Forrest in the selection pecking order. However, it appears the young winger has attracted attention from a lucrative Championship club.

Birmingham City make Yang ‘late transfer target’

According to Football League World: “Celtic winger Yang Hyun-jun has emerged as the latest transfer target for big-spending, Birmingham City. The Hoops attacker is among those being looked at as Chris Davies seeks additional firepower.”

Davies, who was Brendan Rodgers’ assistant at Liverpool, Leicester City and Swansea City was appointed Blues boss in June last year. He guided them to a record-breaking 111 points in EFL League One last season as his side cruised their way to promotion.

Birmingham have had a solid start to life in the Championship with seven points from three games, but it is clear Brady, Davies and co still aren’t done yet in terms of transfer movement. Yang still has three years left on his contract with Celtic and according to transfermarkt, his current valuation is around £2.2m.

Familiar faces at Blues for Yang

Chris Davies appears to have a soft spot for Celtic players, as the Birmingham manager has dipped into the Scottish Premiership transfer market on numerous occasions over the past few windows. Should Yang choose to head to St Andrew’s, he would be reunited with former Celts, Kyogo Furuhashi and Tomoki Iwata, as well as International teammate Paik Seung-ho.

Birmingham have also looked to the other side of Glasgow in terms of transfer movement in recent seasons. Last summer, Scott Wright and Ben Davies both signed for The Blues from Rangers, however Davies is now on loan at Oxford United.

To add to this, Scotland International cult hero, Lyndon Dykes helped Birmingham to promotion last season. The Aussie-born striker recently scored a 98th minute winner for the Blues against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Celtic fans had high hopes for Yang Hyun-jun when he arrived in 2023 for £2m from Gangwon, however the winger is yet to make his mark at Celtic Park. In his 49 appearances, Yang has scored six times for The Hoops, winning two Scottish Premiership titles, a Scottish Cup and a League Cup during his Celtic career.