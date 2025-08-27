The Celtic board are coming under fire from all angles after a dire night in Europe.

The Celtic inquest is well underway - and it’s not claimed to be CEO Michael Nicholson who is making many of the final calls around the Premiership champions.

Kairat Almaty have knocked the Hoops into the Europa League after a dire 0-0 draw over two legs against the Kazakhstani side showed up a slow summer transfer window, Brendan Rodgers’ side eventually losing on penalties. They have now missed out on the riches of Europe’s top table in embarrassing fashion, just months after almost knocking Bayern Munich out the competition at the knockout play-off round stage.

Fans have lamented the board this summer, with CEO Nicholson and chairman Peter Lawwell taking their share of the blame. On Sportsound’s coverage of the match, BBC Sport Scotland’s chief sports writer Tom English that Nicholson’s power is belittled in terms of decision making, as it’s major shareholder Dermot Desmond who’s the real powerbroker. Desmond is rarely spotted at games or at the club’s AGM, and fans do not regularly here from the man who is claimed to be the most influential person in terms of Celtic decision making.

Who is making the key decisions at Celtic?

English said: “I know that Dermot Desmond is the one who makes the decisions. Michael Nicholson will have a certain amount of power, but I think everything and all the key decisions have to go through Dermot Desmond. So that's the galling thing, that they've done this to themselves.

“They have fallen asleep at the wheel. They've done it before and they've got away with it. They've done it before and haven't got away with it. They've done it now and again, they haven't got away with it. And this is, I mean, this is shocking.”

Aiden McGeady was also on the panel and the former Celtic winger says his ex side have paid the costly price for not preparing effectively for the challenges in front of them. He said: “Would I say I'm angry? I wouldn't say I'm angry but very disappointed with just what I've seen over the two legs.

What is next for Celtic?

“The performances were not good enough. Ultimately it goes back down to forward planning. Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. It's been a very, very difficult watch over the over the two legs. Quality, I think the manager's touched on it, is not there.

“You need more than that in the Champions League and I do think that if Celtic had to go through, they’d have been very, very lucky to get through. But you run the risk of Kairat Almaty winning on penalties which the first time in the history they qualified for the Champions League. You've seen the celebrations but this team shouldn't be relying on that, even with the quality they've got.”

Celtic will now watch on to see who they will face in the league phase of the Europa League. Prior to the September international break, they will face Rangers in the first Old Firm of the Premiership season.