How we rated the Celtic players in their sobering Champions League exit at the hands of Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan

It’s not often you have to travel 3,500 miles across four different time zones for a competitive fixture - but Celtic arrived in Kazakhstan well aware of what was at stake.

A frustrating goalless draw against Kairat Almaty in last week’s Champions League play-off first leg at Parkhead meant Brendan Rodgers’ side set out on the arduous 15-hour journey to the Asian nation in their quest to rubber-stamp a place in the league phase of Europe’s elite competition on SUNDAY MORNING.

But with a £40 million jackpot on the line, the Scottish champions knew they simply had to get the job done no matter how ugly it needed to be. And They did just that. But my word were they given an almighty scare against the Kazakh outfit inside the concrete bowl of the 24,000-seater Almaty Ortalyk Stadion.

Seven Scottish club had tried and failed previously to leave Kazakhstan victorious and Celtic were returning to the country - which is closer to Beijing than it is to Glasgow - for a fourth time in their history, backed by around 300 travelling fans.

Rodgers admitted pre-match he didn’t “need to explain” to his players the significance of this match, confessing it was a case of “all or nothing”. The Northern Irishman made two changes to his starting line-up from the first leg with Anthony Ralston coming in for the injured Alistair Johnston at right-back and Yang Hyun-Jun replacing Adam Idah in attack, allowing Daizen Maeda to play through the middle.

Kairat - bidding to make history by becoming just the second team from Kazakhstan to qualify for the Champions League proper following Astana back in 2015 - were without several key players including Chelsea-bound starlet Dastan Satpayev through suspension after he picked up a needless yellow card in Glasgow’s east end.

Their manager, Rafael Urazbakhtin, felt Celtic “underestimated” his side last week. And in searing mid-30 evening temperatures, this was never going to be a stroll in the park for Rodgers’ men.

This was a cagey affair with very little quality on display played on a typical Eastern European playing surface not conducive to silky football. Celtic struggled to settle in the opening stages. They were sloppy in possession and facing a well organised yet moderate opponent who were swarming all over them.

Loose pass after loose pass. Mistake after mistake. The first-half made for pretty grim viewing.

It took 24 minutes for either side to threaten a breakthrough. Moments after the offside flag came to the visitors’ rescue at the opposite end, James Forrest had a bullet header tipped over the crossbar by rookie goalkeeper Anarbekov.

This was insipid stuff. With each passing minute, you could sense that the first goal may prove vital.

Kairat hadn’t manage to muster up a single shot on target in 142 minutes of the tie, but they were presented with a golden opportunity to do so early in the second half when Kasper Schmeichel was penalised for handling an awkward Callum McGregor back pass.

An indirect free-kick inside the box was awarded, with the ball rolled back to Jorginho who saw his effort blocked by Maeda. A VAR check ensued as the hosts claimed the ball had struck the Japanese forward on the arm. However, no penalty was forthcoming.

There were, however, a few hair-raising moments as the home side appeared to be gaining the upper hand with McGregor having to head clear at his near post from a corner shortly after Schmeichel had been called into action to claim a relatively tame effort.

Anthony Ralston then required treatment after picking up a knock, but was able to soldier on as the clock ticked towards the hour mark. There was still no sign of a substitutions from the away dugout.

Celtic’s toothless front three of Maeda, Yang and Forrest had been totally anonymous. Rodgers knew there was a fair whack of money sitting on the bench behind him. The question remained, though - who fancied being the hero?

A combined £20m was being stripped and readied. Arne Engels and Idah took to the field with 20 minutes remaining, replacing Forrest and Yang. That allowed Rodgers to push Benjamin Nygren - who scored a brace in the weekend win over Livingston - into a more attacking role.

Engels proceeded to blaze a shot miles over the top from distance as Kairat began showing signs they were beginning to tire. Celtic sensed an opportunity to pounce at long last and Maeda found himself one-on-one with the keeper in the 86th minute after being played clean through by McGregor, but the versatile frontman somehow managed to fire over the crossbar, summing up his night in front of goal. The Maeda of last season would’ve buried it.

Seconds later, Schmeichel had to be alert at the other end to push a header round his post as the tie went to extra-time.

The product on the pitch didn’t improve a great deal thereafter and there was an air of inevitably that a penalty shoot-out would be needed to separate the two sides. Perhaps the heat was contributing factor? Even so, Celtic were making seriously heavy weather of this.

Nygren forced Anarbekov down low to his left midway through the first before Ralston had a threatening strike blocked in the Kairat box. Substitute Luke McCowan came close to breaking the deadlock after 107 minutes, but his deflected effort was cleared off the line by Anarbekov.

Celtic kept knocking on the door, but still it wouldn’t open. Nygren forced the keeper into another smart save as he tried to find the near corner. The men in green and white were finally starting to assert their authority after three-and-a-half hours of football against the Kazakh champions, who by this stage looked completely out on their feet.

Time had ran out. A turgid 120 minutes had reached it’s conclusion and with it came a sudden-death shoot-out. With the small cluster of Celtic supporters away to his right praying for a positive outcome, much-criticised Idah stepped up first and saw his poor penalty saved by Anarbekov.

His blushes were spared by Valeri Gromyko, whose attempted panenka struck the woodwork. McCowan, though, failed to seize the initiative by missing his effort from 12 yards. Advantage Kairat. Again.

The pressure-gauge had reached boiling point. Martynovic, Engels, Arad, McGregor and Sorokin were all on target, meaning it was left to Maeda to keep Celtic’s Champions League hopes alive.

The man who could’ve won the tie in normal time was left crestfallen after seeing his penalty saved by outstanding 21-year-old stopper Anarbekov, ensuring Kairat booked their ticket to Europe’s grandest stage for the first time in their history.

As for Celtic, attention will shift to the Europa League. The inquest will begin immediately on a sobering night for all involved, with the club’s hierarchy expected to be in the firing line for this embarrassing exit.

Here, GlasgowWorld breaks down how the Celtic players fared:

Celtic player ratings

GK - Kasper Schmeichel (6/10)

RB - Anthony Ralston (6/10)

RCB - Cameron Carter-Vickers (7/10)

LCB - Liam Scales (6/10)

LB - Kieran Tierney (5/10)

CM - Callum McGregor (6/10)

CM - Reo Hatate (4/10)

CM - Benjamin Nygren (6/10)

RCF - James Forrest (3/10)

LCF - Yang Hyun-jun (2/10)

CF - Daizen Maeda (3/10)

Subs used: Arne Engels (4/10), Adam Idah (2/10), Dane Murray (3/10), Luke McCowan (3/10), Colby Donovan (4/10).